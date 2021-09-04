Prairie du Chien Library finds support in LGBTQ book drive after harassment

After facing pushback from some community members about its Pride Month display, the Prairie du Chien Memorial Library has received dozens of donated LGBTQ books in support.

A community member reached out to staff after the Tribune first reported on the incidents — some of which they described as "threatening" — asking if he could set up a book drive for the library.

That was just last week, and since, the library has received over 80 book donations, with another 60 or more on the way, according to organizer Jared Choate of Eau Claire. Photos shared by Choate shows a stack of Amazon boxes of books that had recently been delivered to the library, and another of books already lining a shelf.

"Hopefully many more head their way," Choate told the Tribune in an email.

An Amazon wish list titled the "Prairie Pride & Diversity Gift Registry" has been set up where books can be purchased and shipped directly to the library.

