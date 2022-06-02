Rep. Kind concludes Congressional Delegation visit to Belgium, United Kingdom, Ireland

Rep. Ron Kind returned last week from a bipartisan Congressional Delegation visit to Belgium, Ireland and the United Kingdom.

The delegation, led by Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard E. Neal (D-MA), participated in discussions and meetings with senior government officials and local leaders and focused on affirming shared values with partners, highlighting the importance of the Good Friday Agreement, and strengthening transatlantic trade relationships.

“It was an honor to join my colleagues on this bipartisan, trade-focused Congressional Delegation visit,” said Kind. “The United States shares a special relationship with the European Union, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. We remain committed to these friendships, and it was great to get the opportunity to reaffirm and strengthen these vital bonds.”

During the first leg of their trip, the delegation was welcomed to Brussels where they were hosted by the European Commission and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). The leaders discussed economic sanctions against Russia and a shared commitment to holding Putin accountable for his unprovoked war on Ukraine, ongoing work to improve trade relations with the European Union, and joint efforts to counter the harmful practices of non-market economies.

The lawmakers next traveled to London where they met with Labour Party Leader Keir Starmer, as well as other members of Parliament, to discuss how they will continue to support the people of Ukraine and underscored their commitment to the Good Friday Agreement in bilateral meetings with British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and Trade Minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan.

Meetings were held with President Michael D. Higgins, Taoiseach Micheál Martin, and Foreign Minister Simon Coveney in Dublin to further partnerships and demonstrate commitment to the Good Friday Agreement. Meetings were also held with leaders in Belfast from the Alliance Party, Democratic Unionist Party, Sinn Fein, Social Democratic and Labour Party, and Ulster Unionist Party.

Members of the delegation were:

• Chairman Richard E. Neal (D-MA), Committee on Ways and Means

• Ranking Member Kevin Brady (R-TX), Committee on Ways and Means

• Congressman Ron Kind (D-WI), Committee on Ways and Means

• Congressman Dan Kildee (D-MI), Committee on Ways and Means, Committee on the Budget

• Congressman Vern Buchanan (R-FL), Committee on Ways and Means

• Congressman Mike Kelly (R-PA), Committee on Ways and Means

• Congressman Mike Doyle (D-PA), Committee on Energy and Commerce

• Congressman David Joyce (R-OH), Committee on Appropriations, Committee on Ethics

• Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon (D-PA), Committee on the Judiciary, Committee on Rules

