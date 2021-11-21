Teddy Thompson: Time for more discussions about God

Once a week the Tribune dedicates a slice of the newspaper to Vince Hatt, the Tribune's spiritual director.

On Nov. 13, the topics addressed were the typical media production of controversy, division and hatred that is usually presented in a sensationalist manner. No discussion of God nor Jesus Christ nor of the Word of God. I would propose more space and more time be given to discussions about the God of the universe, the Supreme Being who knows all things and plans all things and controls all things.

God knows exactly when the Covid started and will end. God knows exactly what climate changes are happening. God deals with each of us individually, and God knows President Biden's heart. We do not know another person's heart. Communion with God is an individual responsibility not left up to a committee, nor left up to another's opinion.

When we come before God on judgment day, we come alone before the most powerful Being who ever was and whoever will be. We will stand accountable for our communion or non-communion with Him. I would love to have the Tribune's spiritual director talk about the Sovereign God who knows all things.

Teddy Thompson

Onalaska

