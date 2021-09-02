UW-L Chancellor Gow announces new diversity initiatives

UW-La Crosse Chancellor Joe Gow has announced three new initiatives to boost diversity and inclusion on campus.

Gow, addressing staff and faculty Wednesday during his opening remarks for the fall semester, stressed the importance of creating a campus where all people are safe, successful and supported.

Inclusion efforts will become increasingly significant, he added, as students of color comprise a larger share of Wisconsin’s high school graduates in the coming years.

The first initiative involves the promotion of Corey Sjoquist to assistant vice chancellor for Admissions and Recruitment, and the incorporation of the Admissions Office into the Student Affairs Division.

In recent years, UWL has established university records for the number of students of color on campus. However, Gow said much more work is needed.

“This new arrangement will enhance collaboration between Admissions, Student Affairs and Diversity & Inclusion,” he noted. “It ensures everyone is working in the same direction to not only recruit students of color, but also retain them and best serve their needs.”

Gow also announced that UWL is devoting additional funds to support students from diverse backgrounds, especially those who may struggle financially.