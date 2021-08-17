UW-L Golden Key chapter wins

“Those reaching gold can apply for the highest recognition of Key Chapter through an extensive application process where we describe our six best activities of the year, submit a letter of recommendation as well as submit a one minute video of what we have accomplished,” said chapter adviser Cecilia Manrique.

The chapter remained active during 2020 working to meet the standards of academic achievement, leadership and service.

“Despite the pandemic, our set of officers came together every Monday evening during the school year via Zoom to discuss various activities and which guest speakers to invite to join us, especially during our general member meetings every two weeks,” said Manrique.

Among the activities were new member and prospective member recognition events as well as a virtual event to honor the organization’s honorary members. One of the ways the UW-L group showed its appreciation to its honorary members was to present them with Golden Key facemasks.

Selected as an honorary member, Jim A. Jorstad, Interim CIO of UW-L’s Center for Digital Education, is aware of the value of the organization.