UW-L Golden Key chapter wins

Members of the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Golden Key International Honour Society chapter have unlocked the secret of success through community service. For their service to the La Crosse community, the group is one of 25 winning chapters recognized this year by the Golden Key International Honour Society.
“You are shining examples of the highest levels of achievement of GK chapters around the world,” said Ian Sankey, Canada director with Golden Key International. “You make the world around you a better place and we are very proud of your accomplishments.”
The Key Chapter Award is the highest chapter level award and is given to chapters that excel in community service, professional development events, networking opportunities and social activities.
The organization recognizes the academic achievement of the top 15% of college level sophomores, juniors, seniors and graduate students. Golden Key chapters are committed to doing service projects and leadership development for students on their campuses.
Founded in 1977 at Georgia State University, the world’s largest international collegiate honor society now has 400 chapters. In addition to the United States, the two million members attend universities in Canada, South Africa and Australia.
The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse chapter was chartered in April 1992. Since its inception the chapter has excelled in the honor society’s three pillars of academics, leadership and service and has achieved the Gold Standard every year save one. Chapters can work for bronze, silver or gold status by fulfilling chapter standards in the three pillars.
“Those reaching gold can apply for the highest recognition of Key Chapter through an extensive application process where we describe our six best activities of the year, submit a letter of recommendation as well as submit a one minute video of what we have accomplished,” said chapter adviser Cecilia Manrique.
The chapter remained active during 2020 working to meet the standards of academic achievement, leadership and service.
“Despite the pandemic, our set of officers came together every Monday evening during the school year via Zoom to discuss various activities and which guest speakers to invite to join us, especially during our general member meetings every two weeks,” said Manrique.
Among the activities were new member and prospective member recognition events as well as a virtual event to honor the organization’s honorary members. One of the ways the UW-L group showed its appreciation to its honorary members was to present them with Golden Key facemasks.
Selected as an honorary member, Jim A. Jorstad, Interim CIO of UW-L’s Center for Digital Education, is aware of the value of the organization.
“Being an honorary member made me even more impressed of its true impact,” said Jorstad. “Seeing the growth and development of our young student leaders, the professionalism and collegiality was remarkable. Seeing students become leaders for the future in real time was especially gratifying. The work of the UW-La Crosse chapter has been nothing but spectacular and they have a long history of international recognition and awards for their efforts.”
The students connected with the community through guest speakers such as Lisa Klein who spoke on Community Engagement. Other speakers included Barbara Stewart who spoke about diversity, Erin Waldhart who presented a program about the WAFER Food Pantry and Emma Jones who share information about the Kane Street Community Garden Project.
The chapter members also made audio recordings of books for youngsters at UW-La Crosse’s Child Care Center, picked up trash through the Adopt-a-Highway program, continued its tradition of helping Rotary Lights with different projects such as cleaning up Riverside Park following the event, collected beverage can pop tops for the Ronald McDonald House and held a Soup and Soap Drive for WAFER.
Golden Key chapters are committed to implementing service projects and leadership development for all students on their campus. Through their membership, students have access to a wide range of rewards, scholarships, travel and study abroad opportunities and other benefits.
Other U.S. chapters recognized this year were Michigan State University, Montclair State University, Texas A&M University – Kingsville, University of Phoenix and Walden University.
A video with more information about the UW-L Chapter can be found on YouTube at https://youtu.be/dMXbNNrslVw.
