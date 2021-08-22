Viterbo announces recipients of Viterbo Saint John XXIII Award for Distinguished Service

To have more time as a father and foster father, Simones left his nursing career and bought the Recovery Room tavern with partners. He would work at the bar for almost 30 years, where he would be a type of surrogate father, big brother, good friend, and employer for many Viterbo University students over the years. Now retired, Simones says of his extensive current volunteer work, “you have to do something, so you might as well do something worthwhile.”

Nola Starling-Ratliff

Nola Starling-Ratliff has long been inspired by what she described as the FSPA’s “aura of giving.” Throughout her life, she has applied that same philosophy to the profession that allowed her to make a difference in the lives of children—education. Starling-Ratliff earned a degree in education from Viterbo University and began teaching in Racine. She would go on to earn a graduate degree from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and to serve as an assistant principal and principal at elementary and high schools in Kenosha, Blue Island, Ill., Sussex, and Racine.