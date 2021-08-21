Walk to End Alzheimer’s set for Sept. 18

“I once saw a quote that said, ‘Happiness is letting go of what you think your life is supposed to look like and celebrating it for everything that it is (author Mandy Hale),’” Sharon shared. “I’ve embraced this philosophy and once Chuck was diagnosed, I decided to make new dreams and new memories. We live for today, not yesterday, and not for the next day. For the Chuck I fell in love with is no longer, but I have a new love.”

Matt Lepay, and Paul Braun, two of the most recognized voices in Wisconsin sports, are teaming up as Honorary Co-Chairs of the 2021 Walk to End Alzheimer’s in 27 communities across Wisconsin. These acclaimed broadcasters each have had family members impacted by Alzheimer’s and are leading the “Sportscasters Against Alzheimer’s” team.

Lepay is the current voice of Wisconsin Badgers sports doing play-by-play for Badgers’ football and basketball and Braun is the former voice of Badger’s men’s hockey.

The La Crosse walk will implement safety protocols including physical distancing, masks (where required), contactless registration, hand sanitizing stations and more. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, state and local guidelines will be adhered to ensure walk events are safe for attendees. Options will be offered to participate online and in local neighborhoods.