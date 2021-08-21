Walk to End Alzheimer’s set for Sept. 18

The Alzheimer’s Association is holding its annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Sept. 18 at Riverside Park in La Crosse.
The event opens at 8:30 a.m. with the opening ceremony at 9:45 a.m. at the band shelter, immediately followed by the walk at 10. Riverside Park is a new location for the walk, alongside the scenic Mississippi River; Tony Schultz, KQ 98, will be the emcee.
The walk is chaired by Jan Westerman, committee volunteer. “We’re so excited to be joining together this year as a walk community,” said Westerman. “The need is stronger than ever to support all those affected by Alzheimer’s and other dementia. With the dollars raised, the Alzheimer’s Association can continue to provide care and support to families on this difficult journey, while also advancing critical research toward methods of treatment and prevention.”
On walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony — a mission-focused experience that signifies our solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s — their personal reasons to end the disease.
This year Chuck and Sharon Zimmer will participate in the opening ceremony with Chuck holding the Blue Flower (living with Alzheimer’s) and Sharon holding the Yellow Flower (caring for someone with Alzheimer’s).
“I once saw a quote that said, ‘Happiness is letting go of what you think your life is supposed to look like and celebrating it for everything that it is (author Mandy Hale),’” Sharon shared. “I’ve embraced this philosophy and once Chuck was diagnosed, I decided to make new dreams and new memories. We live for today, not yesterday, and not for the next day. For the Chuck I fell in love with is no longer, but I have a new love.”
Matt Lepay, and Paul Braun, two of the most recognized voices in Wisconsin sports, are teaming up as Honorary Co-Chairs of the 2021 Walk to End Alzheimer’s in 27 communities across Wisconsin. These acclaimed broadcasters each have had family members impacted by Alzheimer’s and are leading the “Sportscasters Against Alzheimer’s” team.
Lepay is the current voice of Wisconsin Badgers sports doing play-by-play for Badgers’ football and basketball and Braun is the former voice of Badger’s men’s hockey.
The La Crosse walk will implement safety protocols including physical distancing, masks (where required), contactless registration, hand sanitizing stations and more. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, state and local guidelines will be adhered to ensure walk events are safe for attendees. Options will be offered to participate online and in local neighborhoods.
More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease — a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias.
In Wisconsin, there are more than 120,000 people living with the disease and 196,000 serving as caregivers. In La Crosse County alone, more than 2,300 individuals age 65 and older are living with dementia.
To register and receive the latest updates on this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit: act.alz.org/lacrosse. For questions or assistance, call 800.272.3900.