WATCH NOW: Rep. Kind from D.C.: 'They have unleashed dark forces in our society'

"Even at that time large crowds were descending on the mall," Kind said. "And as I was running, in the darkness, but by the crowds, I already started hearing the chants."

"I was just thinking to myself, as I was running, 'Really? In the year 2021, in the United States of America, this is still going on?' So there's still a lot of healing going on," Kind said, specifically around race relations, noting that many of the chants that morning were racial slurs.

While lambasting the rhetoric that fueled Wednesday's events, Kind mentioned his former Republican challenger, Derrick Van Orden, who joined the crowds in D.C., calling it "disappointing."

"He's made it clear, he chose to stand next to the Proud Boys and to the militia groups that have descended on our nation's Capitol today," Kind said.

Van Orden, who had been posting visuals from D.C. online, shared a statement on Twitter shortly after Kind's remarks denouncing the violence.

"What initially started as a peaceful protest devolved into unlawful political violence," the Tweet reads. "When this happened, I left as I will not be party to illegal acts.