WATCH NOW: Rep. Kind recalls being trapped inside House chambers: 'This could have been a bloodbath'

"One of the things that they are picking up is that the Proud Boys are claiming that the night has just begun and that the fun is just beginning," Kind said, "so I'm afraid they're bracing perhaps for more carnage in the dark of night in Washington."

If his colleagues go forward with their plans to object votes in certain states, which Kind said he expects some of them to do, he said it will not help put out the fires started earlier in the day.

Fires started first by the president, Kind said, noting that while there's not enough time to draft articles for impeachment in the remaining two weeks of President Donald Trump's term, he thinks his "dangerous" behavior needs action.

"I do think there needs to be a serious discussion within his cabinet about the 25th Amendment, because he is just displaying very erratic and irrational behavior right now, which can be very dangerous to our country," Kind said.

"And it's been going on for some time, but he's elevated it to a whole new level here, and by encouraging this type of mob activity, it just seems to be getting worse each passing day as we get closer to January 20."