WATCH NOW: Second impeachment vote will lead to more healing, says Rep. Kind

On Wednesday afternoon, just a few moments before heading to the House floor prepared to vote in favor of impeaching President Donald Trump for a second time, Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, said the vote is the first step in healing the country.

"My phone lines have been ringing off the hook, on both sides, of those who have been demanding support for impeachment, and those who just want the next seven days to slide by, and to move on," Kind told reporters on a call just ahead of the vote.

"It's going to be hard to begin reconciliation and healing," he said, "if there isn't accountability to all of this."

"For those who are saying, 'Well, time is limited, we should just move on, just let bygones be bygones,' — that is not going to help the type of healing our nation needs right now," he said.

Kind said he would vote in favor of the single article to impeach Trump on the grounds of inciting an insurrection.

This will be the first time in American history a president will have been impeached twice. Kind voted in favor of the two articles to impeach Trump the first time just last year.

The effort is expected to pass in the House with bipartisan support, an indication of the impact last week's events have had, Kind said.