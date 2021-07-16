WATCH NOW: U.S. Trade Representative Tai visits region

U.S. Trade Rep. Katherine Tai visited Friday to tour a Stoddard and host a roundtable on agriculture trade issues with Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse,
They toured Hamburg Hills Farm, a popular spot for Democratic visits. Owned and operated by Tim and Lisa Servais and their kids, the organic dairy farm hosted Democratic Gov. Tony Evers last month.
A roundtable followed with local farmers and small business owners to “discuss how trade policy can better help the farming and agriculture industry and its workers.”
Tai visited Western Wisconsin just two weeks after President Joe Biden made a stop in La Crosse.
Another member of Biden’s cabinet, Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh, also visited La Crosse this spring.
Tai previously served as the chief trade counsel for the U.S. House Committee on Ways and Means, which Kind serves on.
For video coverage of the visit, click on this story at lacrossetribune.com.
