Age: 22
Residence: Buffalo City, Wisconsin
Occupation/company: Motivational speaker
Family: Live with my aunt and uncle, Paul and Lola Longyhore.
Proudest professional accomplishment:
You have free articles remaining.
I believe I was nominated because of my goal of making a difference by sharing my story of growing up with autism. I think the proudest professional accomplishment was when I realized I was reaching hearts and opening the doors for some to think differently on how to help the kids they work with on the autism spectrum.
Community involvement:
I try hard to be part of community events as often as I can. I look at all awareness opportunities for many different abilities. This year, I participated in our local Suicide Awareness walk and in the Downs Syndrome awareness walk in Spirit Lake, Iowa. Suicide and mental health awareness are close to my heart as my mom committed suicide on Oct. 3, 2015. Down Syndrome also is close to my heart as my dear friends have a daughter who lives with Down Syndrome, and is so brave and continues to bring awareness on her own.
Advice for younger leaders:
Follow your passion. You will never hate getting up in the morning to do what you love, and that is the first big step in a happy life and a successful future.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.