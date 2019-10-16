{{featured_button_text}}

Age: 22

Residence: Buffalo City, Wisconsin

Occupation/company: Motivational speaker

Family: Live with my aunt and uncle, Paul and Lola Longyhore.

Proudest professional accomplishment:

I believe I was nominated because of my goal of making a difference by sharing my story of growing up with autism. I think the proudest professional accomplishment was when I realized I was reaching hearts and opening the doors for some to think differently on how to help the kids they work with on the autism spectrum.

Community involvement:

I try hard to be part of community events as often as I can. I look at all awareness opportunities for many different abilities. This year, I participated in our local Suicide Awareness walk and in the Downs Syndrome awareness walk in Spirit Lake, Iowa. Suicide and mental health awareness are close to my heart as my mom committed suicide on Oct. 3, 2015. Down Syndrome also is close to my heart as my dear friends have a daughter who lives with Down Syndrome, and is so brave and continues to bring awareness on her own.

Advice for younger leaders:

Follow your passion. You will never hate getting up in the morning to do what you love, and that is the first big step in a happy life and a successful future.

