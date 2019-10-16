{{featured_button_text}}

Age: 27

Residence: Gays Mills

Occupation/company: Farm news director with Mid-West Family in La Crosse.

Family: Parents Jody and Paulette Riley; brother, Justin Riley.

Proudest professional accomplishment:

My proudest professional accomplishment was becoming the 71st Alice in Dairyland. I had the chance to collaborate with employees at the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection as well as commodity representatives to develop effective messaging to educate audiences of urban and rural backgrounds about the importance of Wisconsin's agriculture industry for the state's economy and way of life.

Community involvement:

Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation and Crawford County Dairy Promotion Committee. I choose to be a member of these organizations because they represent opportunities for personal and professional growth. They also offer the chance to make a positive impact on those who may not have a background in agriculture. Throughout my childhood, I saw my parents work 365 days a year to care for our livestock and be stewards of the land.

Advice for younger leaders:

Step outside of your comfort zone, and do not be afraid to fail. Some of my greatest life lessons came from disappointment rather than success. You will never know how far you can go without taking the first leap.

