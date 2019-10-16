Age: 35
Residence: Alma Center, Wisconsin
Occupation/company: Family Medicine Physician, Krohn Clinic, Black River Falls, Wisconsin.
Family: Married to Kevin Forsting, Daughter Aubrey, 7, son Leo, 6, son Felix, 16 months.
Proudest professional accomplishment: Building my medical practice and reputation to be a highly respected physician in Black River Falls and I’m only just starting my fifth year in November.
Community involvement: I am a member of the Jackson County Humane Society and have worked on fundraisers to fund a new animal shelter. My sister is a veterinarian and our love for animals runs deep. I am a member of the admission committee for the Wisconsin Academy for Rural Medicine at UW School of Medicine and Public Health. I am a board member of the Jackson County Health and Human Services board. I am the lead preceptor for medical education at Krohn Clinic.
Advice for younger leaders: Persistence is so important. If you have goals, keep working toward them even if you end up taking a path different than you expected. I was not admitted to medical school with my first application, so instead, I got a Masters in Public Health which is serving me well in my practice today.
