La Crosse-area Democrats react to Biden-Harris inauguration

La Crosse County Democratic Party

Members of the La Crosse County Democratic Party did not meet together to celebrate the inauguration because of the pandemic, and instead they encouraged members to watch virtually.

"We are so proud of Biden becoming president, but COVID safety remains the number one factor for consideration. Biden will be announcing '100 Days of Mask-Wearing' as one of his first official acts, so watching the inauguration from home is one small way we are supporting his administration's efforts to contain the virus," the group said in an email to the Tribune.

Democratic Mayor Tim Kabat

La Crosse's outgoing Mayor Tim Kabat responded to the inauguration in a statement.

"Today's celebration of American democracy had special significance, as we witnessed an historic inauguration of President Biden and Vice President Harris that was unlike any other due to the COVID-19 pandemic and attempted insurrection two weeks ago on the very same steps of the U.S. Capitol," Kabat said.

"We are hopeful these next four years and wish the Biden-Harris Administration all our best as they grapple with the significant challenges facing our country.