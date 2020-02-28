Altra honored for financial literacy

Altra Federal Credit Union, Onalaska, was one of 14 recipients of the 2019 Governor’s Financial Literacy Award.

Gov. Tony Evers presented the awards during a Capitol ceremony.

“Financial literacy training is something we all need throughout our lives from elementary school to the workplace to retirement,” Evers said. “The dedication of these individuals and groups to help the people of Wisconsin become financially secure and achieve their dreams is commendable.”

The recipients were selected by the Governor’s Council on Financial Literacy from the nominations submitted for consideration. Criteria weighed during the screening process included innovative implementation, demonstrated measurable results, collaboration with partners, and whether the effort was focused on needs-based groups.

Recipients of the 2019 Governor’s Financial Literacy Awards include:

Individual Category:

• Emma Crawford, UW-Madison Office of Student Financial Aid, Madison

• Jason Stephens, School Volunteer, Madison

• Pat Rorabeck, SecureFutures, Milwaukee

Organization Category: