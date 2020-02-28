Altra honored for financial literacy

Altra Federal Credit Union, Onalaska, was one of 14 recipients of the 2019 Governor’s Financial Literacy Award.
Gov. Tony Evers presented the awards during a Capitol ceremony.
“Financial literacy training is something we all need throughout our lives from elementary school to the workplace to retirement,” Evers said. “The dedication of these individuals and groups to help the people of Wisconsin become financially secure and achieve their dreams is commendable.”
The recipients were selected by the Governor’s Council on Financial Literacy from the nominations submitted for consideration. Criteria weighed during the screening process included innovative implementation, demonstrated measurable results, collaboration with partners, and whether the effort was focused on needs-based groups.
Recipients of the 2019 Governor’s Financial Literacy Awards include:
Individual Category:
• Emma Crawford, UW-Madison Office of Student Financial Aid, Madison
• Jason Stephens, School Volunteer, Madison
• Pat Rorabeck, SecureFutures, Milwaukee
Organization Category:
• Ascendium Education Solutions, Madison
• Brown County Library, Green Bay
• Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce, Eau Claire
• Educators Credit Union, Mount Pleasant
You have free articles remaining.
• Old National Bank, Madison
• UW-Extension – Madison Division: Dollars During Development (3D), Wautoma
Legacy Category:
• Joselyn Diaz-Valdes, UW-Madison Office of Student Financial Aid, Madison
• Dr. Eldon Hill, Philanthropist, Redmond, Wash.
• Richard Entenmann, Nonprofit Leader, Madison
• Altra Federal Credit Union, Onalaska
• Summit Credit Union, Cottage Grove
The Legacy Award is given to an organization, business or individual whose purpose and heritage is ingrained in sustained financial literacy and capability.
This lifetime recognition is intended to be conferred once to the recipients. See a synopsis of the recipients’ efforts on the Department of Financial Institutions website at: wdfi.org/ymm/govcouncilfinlit.
Shortly after his inauguration in 2019, Gov. Evers continued the Governor’s Council on Financial Literacy, which held its inaugural meeting in April 2011. The mission of the Council is to measurably improve the financial literacy of all Wisconsinites.
In addition, Wisconsin’s First Lady Kathy Evers has volunteered to be the ambassador for the Council on Financial Literacy given her interest in spreading information on student aid for collegiate and training programs.
Council members include:
• Chair – Wendy Baumann, President/Chief Visionary Officer, Wisconsin Women's Business Initiative, Inc.
• Vice Chair – Kathy Blumenfeld, Secretary of the Department of Financial Institutions
• Executive Director – David Mancl, Director of DFI’s Office of Financial Literacy