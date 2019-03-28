EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — The Gordy’s Market location in Eau Claire is officially becoming a Hansen’s IGA Market grocery store.

Hansen’s IGA, with its headquarters in Bangor and already operating 11 grocery stores in western Wisconsin, announced Wednesday it has officially acquired the store at 1031 W. Clairemont Ave. The sale price wasn’t disclosed. Hansen’s intends to retain all the employees at the store.

“The new location has a lot to offer, but our dedication to customer service will remain the same,” said co-owner Nick Hansen in a press release. “This expansion will allow us to serve the surrounding neighborhoods with quality products, friendly employees, and be involved in the Eau Claire community.”

Co-owner Greg Hansen described the company as “a strong, locally run independent grocer.”

“The Eau Claire location will allow our entire organization to grow and give us the opportunity to provide even more quality fresh-for-you products, our award-winning smokehouse items, value, personal service and convenience to all customers,” Greg Hansen said.

Details of the transition are still being determined, and the opening date is targeted for mid-April, they said.

Hansen’s IGA filed a request for a Class A intoxicating liquor and fermented malt beverage license on Feb. 21, according to Kim Steinmetz, Eau Claire business licensing specialist. That license request is not transferred from one business to another, and the request will be submitted to the City Council for review in the near future, she said.

Other Hansen’s IGA locations include stores in Stanley, Neillsville, Mondovi and Black River Falls. The company has six stores in the La Crosse area plus one in Washburn.

With the sale of this store, it officially marks the end of Gordy’s Market Inc. Food distributor Nash Finch purchased the other five remaining GMI stores for $15.1 million in an auction earlier this month, and the company announced it will soon be renamed as Family Fare Supermarkets. Those stores are located in downtown Chippewa Falls and on Lake Wissota, Cornell, Barron and Chetek.

Nash Finch also announced it intends to retain the employees in those stores. It is unknown when the stores will officially be renamed, or if they will be closed for a short period for remodeling before becoming Family Fare Supermarkets.

SpartanNash, the corporate name of Nash Finch, owns and operates 86 Family Fare Supermarkets across Michigan, Iowa, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Minnesota.

In 2017, there were 26 Gordy’s Market locations, but 20 of them were sold or closed by the end of that year.