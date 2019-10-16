Age: 32
Residence: La Crosse
Occupation/company: Treasury Management Officer, Merchants Bank
Family: Married
Proudest professional accomplishment:
You have free articles remaining.
My accomplishment is ongoing - it's my ability to voice my opinion in various situations and positions. My voice is an important piece of being an advocate for myself and those around me and continues to support my professional growth.
Community involvement:
I enjoy volunteering for the Freedom Honor Flight and Junior Achievement - our veterans and youth are so important to our community. I'm also a supporter of United Way, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Boys & Girls Club, and Family & Children's Center.
Advice for younger leaders:
Do not be afraid to ask questions. Questions are often mistaken as a weakness; however, I believe the opposite is true. Questions allow us to expand our knowledge and understanding by digging deeper, exploring new avenues and discovering new resources and networks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.