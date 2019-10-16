Age: 39
Residence: La Crosse
Occupation/company: Self-employed proposal consultant and co-owner of Smith’s Bike Shop
Family: Husband Erik, daughter Rey, and stepson Ethan
You have free articles remaining.
Proudest professional accomplishment: Raising my daughter. Professional work doesn’t mean much if you can’t affect change in your community, starting at home.
Community involvement:
Executive board, Outdoor Recreation Alliance. I volunteer for the Moon Tunes valet bike corral because encouraging people to ride their bikes to places cuts down on car congestion. I also volunteer with our bike shop for many bike rodeos, bike events, and community events because we believe in sharing our talent and skills with the community, and I am also very involved with the Beer by Bike Brigade.
Advice for younger leaders: Listen to the people around you. Get to know as many people as you can. Everyone has a story you can learn something from. Be open and honest all the time. Over-communicate.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.