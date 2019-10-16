{{featured_button_text}}

Age: 39

Residence: La Crosse

Occupation/company: Self-employed proposal consultant and co-owner of Smith’s Bike Shop

Family: Husband Erik, daughter Rey, and stepson Ethan

Randi Pueschner mug

Pueschner

Proudest professional accomplishment: Raising my daughter. Professional work doesn’t mean much if you can’t affect change in your community, starting at home.

Community involvement:

Executive board, Outdoor Recreation Alliance. I volunteer for the Moon Tunes valet bike corral because encouraging people to ride their bikes to places cuts down on car congestion. I also volunteer with our bike shop for many bike rodeos, bike events, and community events because we believe in sharing our talent and skills with the community, and I am also very involved with the Beer by Bike Brigade.

Advice for younger leaders: Listen to the people around you. Get to know as many people as you can. Everyone has a story you can learn something from. Be open and honest all the time. Over-communicate.

