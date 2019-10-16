Rising Star: Sam Bachmeier

Age: 23
Residence: La Crosse
Occupation/company: Economic Development Coordinator, LADCO
Family: Father – Parents Tom and Jackie Bachmeier, sister Natalie.
Proudest professional accomplishment: I've put myself in a position that allows me to meet with, listen to, learn from and share my thoughts with leaders and stakeholders of the La Crosse area and the state of Wisconsin.
Community involvement:
Reader – Roosevelt Elementary School, La Crosse. Volunteer marketing coordinator, Great River Folk Fest. Youth football coach for the Boys & Girls Club of La Crosse. Bell ringer for Salvation Army. Volunteer for Rotary IFeed Food Drive of La Crosse.
Advice for younger leaders:
Never convince yourself that you've got it all figured out. There is always somebody out there who is going to think differently than you; be willing to be open to their opinions and ideas. Get comfortable being uncomfortable. Put yourself in situations that make you uncomfortable, because those are the situations you remember and learn from.
