Age: 38
Residence: La Crosse
Occupation/company: Part owner and president of Kirchner Custom Builders
Family: Wife Crystal, sons Leo, 12, and Charles, 10; daughter Mae, 7, and son Gus, 3
Bio: I believe I was nominated because I started a business in La Crosse 15 years ago at the age of 23, with one employee. Today, Kirchner Custom Builders has 35 employees.
Proudest professional accomplishment:
Assembling a company with the best tradesmen and women to be found in this area. Not only do our employees take tremendous pride in their work, they are also solid citizens who make our community a better place in which to live.
You have free articles remaining.
Community involvement:
River City Youth Hockey, Coulee Region Mardi Gras and I sit on the advisory board of Western Technical College’s wood tech program.
I have always enjoyed hockey and it has provided me with a release from work. There is nothing better than teaching a group of kids the love of hockey and how to work as a team. Coulee Region Mardi Gras is an organization that raises money and helps promote Catholic Education in our area.
I graduated from Western Technical College’s Wood Techniques program and now employ many Wood Tech graduates. I am honored to sit on the advisory board.
The main reason I volunteer in the community is I love it here. There is no better place than the Coulee Region to raise a family. If everyone helps out a little, a lot can get done. Leadership is something I have taken seriously throughout my life and I am thankful for all the great role models I have had.
Advice for younger leaders:
Don't be afraid to look for a career path different from those of your peers. Ask yourself, “What do I excel at?”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.