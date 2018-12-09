Joel and Susan Schultz plan to open their second Jim Dandy’s Tasty Eats & Frozen Treats restaurant in mid-January in the former D&D Diner in part of the Sparta Travel Center building at 4105 Theater Road on the far east side of Sparta. The travel center, which is along Hwy. 16 just off Interstate 90, also houses a BP gas station/convenience store.
The Schultzes, who live in West Salem, bought the original Jim Dandy’s and the Neshonic Sports convenience store at 201 Hwy. 16 E. in West Salem in January. Jim Dandy’s opened in 2014 in a new addition to the building that houses both businesses.
Jim Dandy’s in West Salem serves burgers, fish, chicken and other types of sandwiches, hot dogs, chicken tenders and sides such as french fries, onion rings, fried mushrooms and cheese curds. It also offers ice cream cones, shakes, sundaes and fountain drinks.
In June, the West Salem restaurant began serving breakfast, which includes such things as pancakes, breakfast sandwiches, omelets and breakfast skillets. Winter hours are 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.
At the new Sparta location, Joel said, “We’ll have the same menu, plus a couple home-cooked options” each day such as lasagna and open-face beef sandwiches.
The new Jim Dandy’s will be in the former home of D&D Diner, which closed in August. For more information, visit Jim Dandy’s Facebook page.
