Age: 30

Residence: Tomah

Occupation/company: Physics teacher at Tomah High School.

Family: Married to wife, Jenna, for five years.

Oakley Moser mug

Moser

Proudest professional accomplishment:

Selection as a 2017 Herb Kohl Fellowship recipient. What makes me proud in my job are all the moments when I realize that I have made a positive impact on a student.

Community involvement:

In addition to teaching, I also am an assistant coach for our boys’ hockey team, and I am an adviser for Link Crew – a group of juniors and seniors selected through an application process to mentor the freshmen class from orientation through their entire first year of high school. I have helped with the Deke Slayton Space Camp over the past four years at the Deke Slayton Memorial Space and Bike Museum in Sparta; parish council and various other subcommittees at Queen of the Apostles Parish in Tomah. The most exciting volunteer activity I take part in each year is the Special Needs Christmas Party which is such an uplifting event. I wanted to be a teacher since I was very young, and the first driving force behind that was my faith.

Advice for younger leaders:

Be willing to work hard and be willing to learn, but most importantly show people you care about them. Prioritize building meaningful relationships with the people with whom you work and the people you encounter every day.

