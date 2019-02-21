Our 7 Rivers podcast: Dairyland Power CEO Barbara Nick talks sustainable energy

In this edition of the the 7 Rivers podcast, Barbara Nick, CEO of Dairyland Power, talks about sustainable energy production and safety in the workplace, as well as her side project as an author and digital publisher of children's books, with La Crosse Tribune editor Rusty Cunningham.
This episode features music by two-time Grammy award winner Bill Miller.
Click here for a 2017 look inside Dairyland Power's System Operations Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.