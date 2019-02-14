In this edition of the the 7 Rivers podcast, Tim Kotnour, CEO of State Bank Financial, talks about the economic state of the 7 Rivers Region and the bank's recent anniversary with La Crosse Tribune editor Rusty Cunningham.
This episode features music by two-time Grammy award winner Bill Miller.
