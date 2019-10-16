Age: 34
Residence: Rural Galesville.
Occupation/company: Co-owner, Winghaven Pizza Farm, Economic Development & Tourism Coordinator for Trempealeau County
Family: Girlfriend Catherine Breuer
Proudest professional accomplishment:
The opening of Winghaven Pizza Farm with my business partner Greg on my family's farm in 2017 and my run for the state Assembly in 2018, and how I have been able to use both of those experiences to help other folks in my new role as Economic Development & Tourism Coordinator for Trempealeau County.
Community involvement:
Knights of Columbus and the Galesville Lions Club. I also volunteer with the Old Main Preservation Society, the Trempealeau County Fair, and other community events. When I was growing up my father and grandparents, who helped raise me, were incredibly busy with running a farm and raising young kids, and despite this, they constantly found time to volunteer their time with the church, as first responders, and other activities.
Advice for younger leaders:
Be humble, don't assume you know it all, and surround yourself and partner with people who are smarter than you, or at the very least have strengths or expertise in areas that you don't. Anything of consequence that I have ever been able to accomplish has been because I have had incredible people helping me.
