WISE Plan aims to overcome workforce challenges

This graphic from the WISE Plan shows that 15,321 net new jobs are expected to be created in the 7 Rivers Region during the next 10 years, but because of out-migration and retirements, the region is expected to lose a net of 228 workers during the 10-year period. According to the plan, the region needs to attract and retain 1,500 to 2,000 more workers each year during the next decade just to keep pace.