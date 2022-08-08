World’s Largest Six-Pack will get a new look

The “World’s Largest Six-Pack” at the City Brewery in La Crosse will get a new look next year, but City Brewing Co. isn’t ready to say whether it will look like a giant six-pack of Old Style beer, or exactly when the brewery may once again make Old Style.

Extremely faded La Crosse Lager vinyl covers that were put on four of the six steel holding tanks in 2003 have been removed in the past several days. Covers had not been put on two tanks that were less visible and more difficult to get to. All six tanks originally were painted to look like cans of Old Style beer and became a tourist attraction.

The tanks bore the Old Style labels for 30 years before they were painted white in July 2000, after the sales of the brewery and the Old Style brand, according to Tribune files.

“The current work being done on the six pack is phase 1 of the process” of giving the tanks a new look, City Brewing CEO Ross Sannes said in a prepared statement provided to the Tribune by a communications firm that does work for City Brewing. “Removal of the old wraps and graphics, cleanup, inspection and repairs. That process will take us the rest of this year. We will be decorating the tanks again next year and are excited to communicate more later this year.”

And when might the La Crosse brewery once again make Old Style?

“We are excited to begin the transition of the Pabst brands into the City Brewery network starting this fall,” Sannes said in the prepared statement. “The timing for start-up of each iconic brand will vary by facility but will be completed by the end of 2024.”

City Brewing has no additional details to share at this time, an official with the communications firm said Sunday.

Old Style was the best-known brand of the former G. Heileman Brewery in La Crosse, which The Stroh Brewery Co. closed in August 1999 as Stroh was exiting the beer-making business. The brewery reopened as the City Brewery after Stroh sold it in November 1999.

Pabst Brewing Co., which acquired the Old Style brand and a number of others from Stroh, announced in November 2019 that it intends to transition the majority of its production volume to City Brewing’s facilities by December 2024. City Brewing has breweries in La Crosse; Memphis, Tenn.; Latrobe, Pa.; and Irwindale, Calif.

In March 2021, La Crosse-based City Brewing announced it would be acquired by a consortium of investors that includes Blue Ribbon Partners, LLC, owner of Pabst Brewing Co. The acquisition was completed in April 2021.