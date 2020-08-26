A baseball life: Scully auctions items from 67-year career

— A letter from Red Barber, who recruited his fellow redhead into the Dodgers booth and mentored him. Having lost his own father at 4, Scully revered Barber. In his second year, Scully proclaimed Willie Mays as the best player he’d ever seen. Off the air, Barber told him, “Young man, you have not been around long enough to talk about the best player you’ve ever seen.” Scully recalled, “He was going to make me a good announcer or be darned.”

— Several plaques noting Scully as a finalist for national sportscaster of the year. “I put them up for humility to remind me, ‘Hey, I was in the race but I didn’t make it,’” he said. Of course, he was the winner many years.

— A “battered and bruised” scrapbook of newspaper clippings about his career from the 1950s, compiled by his mother. “She was a great red-haired lady with a terrific laugh,” he said.

— A worn brown leather folio containing his scorebooks. Inside are taped some of his favorite poems and lyrics. “A member of Bel-Air Country Club who was in the leather industry made it for me,” he said.

Scully and his wife, Sandra, plan to use some of the auction proceeds to help their five children, 16 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren with expenses that include parochial school tuition.