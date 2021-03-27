'A challenging opportunity': New Badgers women's basketball hire Marisa Moseley embraces rebuilding process

Auriemma assured Moseley he’d be successful at Wisconsin. Now, how will her teams look?

Moseley said she likes her teams to play “fast-ish,” being opportunistic when they push the ball up the floor while also staying in control. She wants balance rather than having an offense that relies heavily on one or two players.

But Moseley also wants the Badgers to have a strong defensive DNA. That was the side of the ball she excelled at the most while serving as a two-time captain for the Terriers from 2000-2004.

Alvarez called Moseley “bright and engaging” in his statement. Doherty had some other adjectives to describe her personality: engaging, genuine and vibrant.

Moseley offered one more: patient. During one of her interviews with administrators, that was Moseley’s first response when asked to come up with three words to describe what she’d need to be successful at Wisconsin.

“I’m going to have patience and our administration and our fans, everyone is going to have patience,” she said. “This is not going to be an overnight success story, but at the same time we are going to have both tangible and intangible progress. You are going to see results because I just really believe that my players — I’ve met them — are excited and they’re hungry and they’re ready to learn and grow. That’s half the battle is just having that mentality.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.