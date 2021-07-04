A Chance Encounter: 'You Finish the Story' round three concludes

For a third time this year, River Valley Media Group called out for creative writers to finish a story started in the newspaper. Partnering with us on this initiative are the La Crosse Public Library and the Winona Public Library.
After reading through entries, some thoughtful and meditative and some summery and bright, the story below was selected as the winner of this round. Congratulations to Sandra Walterman of Sparta.
Keep an eye on the River Valley newspapers for another You Finish the Story prompt in the coming months. Again, readers will be encouraged to finish a story and send it to us.
“A Chance Encounter,” by Sandra Walterman
Two weeks.
First shot, two weeks; second shot, two weeks — and now, finally, they could meet.
She had parked on State Street, winding her way past the towering old redbrick buildings of downtown, the rows upon rows of sweet-scented bouquets outside The Charmant, past the pines and willows and cloying scent of fresh-cut city grass.
A cool, bright sky reflected off the river a few blocks ahead and turned the saturation of Riverside Park up to blinding levels. She ducked into the shade of a maple, its leaves barely rustled by the breeze, and rested one hand in her pocket with her phone while the other fiddled with the tassel of her mask. For once, it wasn’t the cloth that was making her breath catch.
She gave in to her nervousness and pulled out her phone.
“Riverside at two on Saturday,” she read aloud under her breath, an old habit from middle school that had resurfaced quite suddenly when the cloth had become a muffling crutch. In all its rainbow-paw-print glory, it had made her feel safe, obscured and invulnerable, for...
Oh, she thought, more than a year now.
She shook off the pang of sorrow and finished re-reading the text for the eighth time.
“We’ll get lunch downtown, after. Any preferences?”
She cursed, realizing that she had responded with just the blushing-smile emoji and very much hadn’t answered the question. Letting go of the tassel, she takes her phone in hand and started to respond.
Then, a block ahead, someone called her name.
She looked up, heart leaping, to see a head of wiry curls framed by the lively green and soft blue of the far bluffs. She grabbed at the loop of her mask, then hesitated.
“Is it alright, if I don’t wear a mask?” I asked the older woman who had called my name.
She replied with a smile, “Sure, I have been vaccinated. How about you?”
“Affirmative,” I responded, “but I still like to wear the mask.”
The older woman looked at me with a wry smile and said, “An eager man just came up to me and asked if I had a couple dollars to give him so he could get a cup of coffee, and I am a little discomposed. Would you walk with me for a bit? You know who I am, don’t you?“
Sounding in my ears like an accusation, I crumpled my mask nervously and wondered who this older woman was. I did not have a clue, and as I was staring from underneath my eyelashes into her face I almost walked into the path of a fast-moving bicycle sailing by from my right.
Startled, I jerked backward, and the woman with me stumbled on an uneven corner of the sidewalk, going down in a heap.
“I’m fine, I’m fine,” the curly-headed lady warbled. I attempted to help her stand up, dropping my cell phone as I did. Curly swayed, backward and forward, then suddenly plopped down again.
I stooped to pick up my phone — should I call for help? As I straightened up a white dog jogged past. The Samoyed’s ears pricked, then the pooch barked sharply. My phone decided to leap from my hands into the street, bouncing off the white side of a passing city MTU bus.
My hands went into fists and I struck my forehead several times, hoping that would help me think. I wiped my hair out of my eyes and saw Curly was trying unsuccessfully to get up by crawling to the nearest lamppost.
I finally remembered her name! Curly, er um, Mrs. Cole, is the grandmother of one of the children I used to babysit, Whitney.
A group of Segway riders was cruising on the opposite sidewalk and I waved my arms frantically. The end rider called to the person in front of him who called to the person in front of her who asked the leader to stop.
The lead did an expert 180-degree turn and waited for a space in traffic to allow his group to cross the street. A kickin’ orange and white truck passed them, honking its horn.
The Segway tour guide and another rider dismounted and, with one on each side, pulled Mrs. Cole to her feet.
Ms. Cole panted a thank you and rearranged her hair and gold-tone glasses and patted the dust off her clothes.
She pointed to a Segway rider’s shirt, which had a big “2020” with five stars underneath, only one being a gold star. Under the stars was the saying, “2020, would give it a zero if I could.”
Mrs. Cole deadpanned, “2021 isn’t getting too many stars either.”
She tossed her head back laughing and we all joined in. The Segway riders got their machines going and made a beeline for their next stop.
Mrs. Cole and I walked just a little farther chatting about Whitney and the way her education by Zoom was going.
We had reached Mrs. Cole’s destination and saw her two friends waiting inside the entryway. There were bountiful blooming flowering plants just by the door. We bid adieu, admiring the pink and white explosion of flowering peonies and their perfumey scent.
I blinked and it hit me. I had not gotten my phone out of the street.
Chills went up and down my spine as I trotted back to the spot I thought my phone should be. I was sweating and thought I might have a heart attack. I could not even find a busted piece of plastic left behind. Thoughts of going through the rest of the day without a phone made my head swim. How would I connect with him?
I sat on a bench near the Mississippi and dazedly watched the ducks being fed by someone sitting on one of the many green metal park benches. The motor of a Bayliner boat attracted my attention, and I looked up to see the white wake it was cutting as it sliced through the water.
I turned my gaze to the two big, blue, metal bridges. The older Cass Street bridge opened in 1940. In the 1800s settlers got across the Mississippi River by a ferry powered by horses. Next came a steam ferry. A ferry syndicate provided service until 1890 when the Wagon Bridge opened. Located near where the La Crosse Center is now, spanning to Pettibone Park, this bridge was not built to withstand the soon-to-come auto traffic and an automobile accident had caused the collapse of the west span of the Wagon Bridge in August 1935. Construction began on the High Bridge and it was opened in 1940, becoming known as the Cass Street Bridge. This beautiful steel bridge, a cantilever-through-truss bridge, had the concrete deck replaced with a metal deck in 1983.
Another steel beauty, the Cameron Avenue Bridge, is parallel to the Cass Street Bridge. The Cameron Avenue Bridge, with tied arches and a suspended deck, opened in 2004. I turned my view upriver and enjoyed the sparkling, twinkling water of the Mississippi River. I noticed the La Crosse Queen River Boat tied up, waiting, her split stern wheels with red paddles looked very patriotic.
Lots of changes since riverboats and ferries. I remembered an old family photo. Wasn’t there once a children’s mini-train track ride in this part of Riverside Park? Time to cut my reverie short.
I heard panting and grabbed my mask for security.
Coming up behind me was the beautiful white dog that had barked at me earlier. The owner of that lively Samoyed dog held out my phone! Coming back from their walk the dog has found the phone in a bush. Nervousness was not going to cause me to lose it this time.
I thanked the owner and gave the tongue-lolling Samoyed a gentle pat in appreciation. The duo then continued their walk.
My phone had a message from him. I answered that I was heading toward the International Friendship Gardens.
Scanning the busy green space, there he was, briskly striding toward me. I put my mask and phone safely away and concentrated on the wonderful man I would be having lunch with.