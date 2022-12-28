A new approach suits Wisconsin's Zach Urdahl: 'I want the puck on my stick'

The first Holiday Face-Off in Milwaukee last year featured a Bowling Green player making the highlights with a “Michigan” goal, two overtime games and an extended shootout for the championship.

That’s a lot to live up to as the college hockey event returns to Fiserv Forum on Wednesday and Thursday. But for the University of Wisconsin — and specifically forward Zach Urdahl — a replay of the results would be more than welcome.

Urdahl left that inaugural tournament with his first collegiate goal one night and the winning shootout effort the next as the Badgers won the championship.

“The week that I had was pretty cool,” he said. “Getting my first one and then the shootout winner was something I’m going to remember for a long time. We’re just looking to recreate that this week.”

It took the Eau Claire native 18 games into his freshman season to get that first goal against Yale in Milwaukee. He had another slow start in 2022, going his first eight games without a point.

But then a five-game Badgers winning streak coincided with a five-game point streak by Urdahl. He had a goal in four of those games, his most productive stretch with UW.

“I just had a lot of confidence in myself,” Urdahl said. “I wanted the puck more — that was the biggest thing. Toward the beginning of the year, I think I was waiting around to see if I get the puck and then toward the second half I started getting it more. And then as I got more, I wanted it more.

“I’m yelling for it now. I want the puck on my stick. I want to be a part of plays now rather than hoping I get the puck. I’m trying to dictate a little more out there and I’m just using my skill set and my confidence to play the best I can.”

To Badgers coach Tony Granato, there was some symbolism in a player from Wisconsin doing well for UW as a holiday tournament returned to Milwaukee for the first time since the 2002-03 season.

Granato said the Badgers playing outside of Madison is an acknowledgement the team is supported by the whole state.

“To have an opportunity to play for the Badgers in Milwaukee, he was certainly ready,” Granato said of Urdahl. “And I think that was a jump start from a confidence standpoint to him that, hey, I can be productive in college hockey.”

The Badgers returned on Monday from a two-week break for final exams and the holidays to find a number of changes to the forward lines. Charlie Stramel is with the U.S. team at the World Junior Championship. Jack Horbach is out with mononucleosis.

Brayden Morrison and Caden Brown might have stepped in but they’ve left the team to play junior hockey. Milwaukee native Robby Newton likely will make his Badgers debut at forward and there’s a chance defensemen Luke LaMaster or Shay Donovan will line up as a forward alongside Urdahl and center Sam Stange.

“Obviously, we’re short on numbers a little bit right now,” Urdahl said. “But it just means more opportunity. Guys that maybe don’t always get a shot to get as much ice time are going to get that ice time now. It’s about taking advantage of that and using the opportunity to go as far as you can with it.”

It’s a concept Urdahl knows well. He thought he was going to be called on in the fourth round of the shootout for the Holiday Face-Off championship last year after UW and Providence tied 2-2. But another player got picked and he had to wait.

When the sixth round came, it was his time and he scored through the goalie’s pads to give the Badgers a much-needed dose of excitement in an otherwise difficult season.

UW is 7-11 going into Wednesday’s game against Lake Superior State (3-13-2) and has won just one of 10 Big Ten Conference games. A tournament title would be another midseason boost.

And it’s the only acceptable outcome, Urdahl said.

“I think anything but winning it is going to be a failed weekend,” he said. “That’s our mentality going in.”