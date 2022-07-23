A new era? With De’Vondre Campbell and Quay Walker, Packers now see inside linebacker as crucial position

GREEN BAY — While their offense has faced high-profile opposing defenses with dynamic inside linebacker duos in the postseason time and again in recent years, the Green Bay Packers maintained their low-cost, low-expectation approach to the position.

Choosing to allocate their resources to other positions on defense, inside linebacker just wasn’t a priority in roster building by the scouting staff and, in turn, the position wasn’t highlighted by the defensive coaching staff.

Now, though, there has been a paradigm shift about the position, with the team having paid first-team All-Pro inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell top dollar to return during free agency (five years, $50 million) and having invested its top draft pick in Georgia inside linebacker Quay Walker (No. 22 overall).

That’s a long way from last summer, when the Packers appeared ready to start youngsters Krys Barnes and Kamal Martin at inside linebacker — two second-year players whose limited pedigrees underscored how insignificant their positions were in the grand scheme of the Packers’ defense.

Not long after former Green Bay inside linebacker Blake Martinez had said following his free-agent departure for the New York Giants that his job was merely to be a “clean-up crew guy” and make tackles while the outside linebackers had carte blanche to chase plays, the team’s minimal investment in the position seemed to reinforce that.

(Barnes was an undrafted free agent who remains on the roster; Martin was fifth-round pick who went from running with the starters last offseason to being released before the end of training camp. He played six games for Carolina last season and is set to go to camp with the Panthers this year.)

Somewhere along the way, general manager Brian Gutekunst and coach Matt LaFleur’s view of the position apparently evolved — because they saw what Campbell’s presence did for their defense.

Going from off-the-street June pick-up to the All-Pro team, Campbell was a game-changer not just in terms of productivity, but stabilizing the defense as a whole.

“Obviously he did what he did on the field, but all the things he brings to the table, just from consistency, leadership, production,” defensive coordinator Joe Barry replied when asked why it was so important to get Campbell back. “I still think he has his best football in front of him. But it was huge to get him back, for our team, for our locker room, and of course, for our defense, for our huddle. He’s a stud.”

With the selection of Walker, who manned the heart of the Bulldogs’ national championship defense last season, the Packers’ hope is they now have two of studs.

“You think of all the things that Dre did for us as a leader, as a captain. It’s a production-based league,” Barry said of the philosophical shift. “Guys have to be in position to make plays. Look at what that did for our defense last year with Dre.

“And that’s what Quay proved (in college). If you watch any Georgia football game last year, it’s hard not to see (No.) 7 flying around making plays. He has that ability.”

What they can do in tandem will be among the storylines of the season on defense, where expectations are high after all the draft-capital and salary-cap dollar investments the Packers have made on that side of the ball.

But it might be wise to tamp down expectations for the pair early, as Walker was something of a late bloomer at Georgia and he didn’t get much in-person work with Campbell during the offseason. Campbell, as such a vital piece of the defense, is unlikely to play much in preseason, either, so how they play off each other figures to be a work in progress early in the year.

“We’re going to have to see. We’re at the baby steps of this whole thing,” inside linebackers coach Kirk Olivadotti admitted. “We obviously have a plan. You don’t take somebody at that (high) pick (if you don’t). But we’ll see how the whole thing works out.”

Here’s a closer look at the inside linebackers as the Packers prepare for training camp, which begins in earnest with the team’s first full-squad practice on Wednesday.

Burning question

What does Campbell do for an encore?

Campbell seems to have spent some of his offseason taking note of those in the traditional media or on social media who publicly have doubted him in the aftermath of his All-Pro season.

Although he has insisted that he was just as good of a player earlier in his career — but was miscast in other defenses and other roles — the fact is that he’d never had a season like 2021, when he recorded 145 tackles (101 solo), two interceptions, two sacks, six tackles for loss (third-most on team), five pass breakups, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

“A lot of people thought it was a fluke. You know how that goes. I’m just trying to continue to get better every day and keep pressing forward and try to repeat,” Campbell said. “(That skepticism) always drives me. It’s kind of the story of my career. People have these thoughts or whatever it may be — none of it be true — but that’s just the business, so I deal with it as it comes.”

On the rise

Quay Walker

Helmet-and-shorts practices are next to useless when it comes to accurately evaluating an inside linebacker, but with an unusual blend of size, speed and power, Walker most certainly looked the part. Now, he has to fill the part. And to his credit, Walker wasn’t getting ahead of himself during the offseason program.

“I’m learning a new defense and these are veteran guys I’m playing with, these are grown men, so it’s going to be a little different,” Walker said. “But at the same time, it’s still about competing and playing football and do what they drafted to me to do. That’s the main thing.”

Player to watch

Krys Barnes

Given the money they spent to keep Campbell and the draft capital they used to add Walker, Barnes would seem to be the obvious odd man out, despite being not only productive (157 tackles, 103 solo, nine tackles for a loss, two sacks, two QB hits, four passes defensed, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 23 starts) but arguably the defense’s hardest hitter.

In undrafted rookie from UCLA and backup quarterback Jordan Love’s high-school teammate, Barnes played a lot of good football the past two years, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see Barry find spots where Barnes can help on defense, even with Walker in the fold. At the very least, he figures to be a key figure on special teams.

Key competition

Who can help most on special teams?

Even with three clear-cut starting-caliber inside linebackers in Campbell, Walker and Barnes, there’ll be plenty of competition for other roster spots because inside linebackers are vital to the special teams units.

Barnes certainly makes sense in such a role. For the past two years, Summers and Oren Burks, a 2018 third-round pick who never found consistent playing time on defense and instead saw most of his field time on special teams, were core players. Whether new coordinator Rich Bisaccia has other ideas for what position groups will augment his protection, return and coverage units remains to be seen.

“It’s going to make or break them at every position they’re trying to play. Playing special teams are really no different,” Bisaccia said. “They just have to learn to do the skills we’re asking them to do, which are usually outside of the position they’ve played, and then how do they do it. The how is really important.”

Numbers game

The number of fumbles Walker forced and passes he intercepted in college at Georgia. Walker, who registered 139 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and five sacks in four college seasons, was only a one-year starter for the national champion Bulldogs, so his opportunities were limited. Still, other than one fumble recovery last season, he wasn’t involved in a single turnover play in college.