Pepsi recently celebrated its 125th birthday. A free party was held Aug. 28 at the local distributor's West Ave. location in La Crosse. Gillette Pepsi was started in 1937 in Viroqua by Norm Gillette, Sr.
A Pepsi Party in La Crosse
Related to this story
Most Popular
Three years after starting their Trolley Pub La Crosse in downtown La Crosse, Scott and Kim Gumz have started their Tiki Pub La Crosse party b…
The Badgers football season opener debuted a new game experience but some spectators were turned off by parts of it.
Four teenagers have been charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with entering a fireworks tent June 23 in La Crosse and stealing $1,700 wor…
JCPenney plans to spend more than $1 billion by the end of 2025 in a bid to revive the storied but troubled 121-year-old department store chain.
Nearly 3,000 visitors a day have touched World War II history and occupied the space where American servicemen slept, ate and prepared for war…