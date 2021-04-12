A victory for many

A private club that only recently allowed female members — that should sound familiar — Kasamigaseki is where Matsuyama walloped the field by five shots to win the Asia-Pacific Amateur in 2011. The tournament was the brainchild of Billy Payne, the former Augusta National chairman who wanted the green jacket to inspire greater growth in Asia.

Matsuyama earned his first trip to the Masters by winning, and he made his first trip to Butler Cabin as the low amateur.

His next trip to Butler Cabin was Sunday after his one-shot victory in the Masters. He no longer was a teenager with potential. A nation was watching.

“It’s thrilling to think that there are a lot of youngsters in Japan watching today,” he said. “Hopefully in five, 10 years, when they get a little older, hopefully some of them will be competing on the world stage.”

Jumbo Ozaki remains an iconic figure in Japanese golf, a winner of more than 100 tournaments, though he rarely left home. He was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2011, the year Matsuyama first played in the Masters.

Isao Aoki was the closest Japan had come to winning a major. He was tied with Jack Nicklaus going into the final round of the U.S. Open at Baltusrol in 1980, and wound up two shots behind golf’s greatest champion.