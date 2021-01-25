Aaron is the true HR king

In this monarchy, the people crown who they please. And the crown belongs squarely on a head that didn’t grow several sizes during some biochemistry experiment gone mad.

Mr. Aaron wouldn’t care to have his accomplishments burnished by tearing down another player. He was a better man than that. But can’t say the same for myself.

When Bonds passed Mr. Aaron’s 755 in 2007, the moment naturally lacked all the greater racial and social ramifications of passing Babe Ruth in 1974. But it also lacked the air of authenticity. It was abundantly clear that Bonds had pumped himself up on performance enhancers – the same certainty that keeps him out of the Hall of Fame today – while we know that Mr. Aaron’s record was as all natural as sunshine itself.

On the night Bonds hit No. 756, Aaron said in a taped message, “I’ll move over now and offer my best wishes to Barry and his family on this historical achievement. My hope today, as it was on that April evening in 1974, is that the achievement of this record will inspire others to chase their own dreams.”

He never would condemn Bonds with anywhere near the volume or vitriol of his most zealous fans. Why would a man who had to wade through so much ugliness to get to his record willingly get into the mud again to defend it?