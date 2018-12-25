My parents put a lot of time and effort into making Christmas special for our family. Mother provided us with many kinds of Norwegian goodies. Dad took us kids to Cody’s nursery to pick out the perfect tree. Mrs. Cody always had a treat for us kids after we had found just the right tree.
Because my brother, who taught high school in Houston, Minn., didn’t own a car, he hitchhiked home — determined to be with family. One year he gave me a Parker pen and pencil set, which was very special to me, and it sparked my interest in writing poetry and stories.
My dad displayed a detailed homemade Nativity scene including music for our front yard, and many people enjoyed it.
Despite the cold weather, we enjoyed caroling with our church group called Luther League. Sometimes we were invited in to warm up and have a treat, but usually we returned to the church for treats.
Celebrating my youngest brother’s birthday, which was Dec. 24, was considered an honor to share Jesus’ birthday when he was older. At a young age, he would have preferred the two events to be spread out instead of getting presents all at once.
Julbukking could be scary at times because of the masks and costumes the singers wore. We didn’t do julebukking, but always invited the group into our home for a special treat of candy, a drink or baked goods. Revealing their faces, we found there was no reason to be afraid, since all the singers were friends and neighbors. These are just a few of the things we did as a family each year, and I treasure these memories.
— Becky Stakston of Westby
