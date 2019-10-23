Area Community Theatre director Cherie Lipp Beckjordan are hosting auditions for Sudden Death at Thronbury Manor, Monday, Oct. 28 and Tuesday, Oct. 29 beginning at 5 p.m. both evenings in the Area Community Theatre's Cabaret Room.
Parts are available for eleven people. If someone is interested but cannot make the audition, contact Beckjordan at c_lipp@rocketmail.com
The play is a murder mystery presented as a 1950s radio play, with members of the radio station standing in front of microphones and making live sound effects and announcements as they play out the mystery.
Beckjordan described the murder mystery as "a more laid back style that includes scripted lines, improvisation and audience interaction."
The performance is Dec. 28 at Murray's on Main.
