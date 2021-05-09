Adonis
You may be curious why my new friends at the rescue have given me the name Adonis, but let me... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
Criminal complaints have been filed in La Crosse County Circuit Court against two people accused of assaulting a 14-year-old girl. Cade Pierce…
Onalaska police have identified the victim of an April 21 two-vehicle accident on Hwy. 16.
- Updated
Officers said there are no signs of foul play so far in the investigation, but officials are awaiting a final autopsy report that is expected to be completed in several weeks.
A La Crosse County man has been added to the list of people accused of illegally entering the U.S. Capitol building during a Jan. 6 riot that …
A 37-year-old La Crosse man faces 11 criminal charges, including two felonies, after police responded to a pair of domestic incidents in the city.
Several agencies are partnering to use federal grant dollars to pilot a new resource hub at the corner of 11th and King Streets which would centralize local services and make them more accessible for those most vulnerable.
A 90-year-old man is dead after an ATV accident Saturday in the town of Bangor.
A 35-year-old La Crosse man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on $50,000 cash bail after police allegedly found more than 133 grams o…
A 19-year-old La Crosse man faces a pair of misdemeanor charges after a May 3 collision with a police vehicle in La Crosse.
- Updated
Given the level of acrimony Brett Favre sees between the Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers — a familiar feeling, having been there himself in 2008 before being traded to the Jets — Favre isn’t betting on there being a happy ending.