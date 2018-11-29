The Tomah School Board will hold a special meeting Monday, Dec. 3 consider whether to ask voters to renew the school district's authority to exceed state-impose revenue caps.
The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. at Robert Kupper Learning Center.
Tomah Area School District voters approved exceeding the cap by $1.5 million per year for over a three-year period during an April 2016 election. That authority expires starting with the 2019-20 school year.
Board members had originally discussed renewing the $1.5 million figure but recently raised the possibility to lowering it to $1 million based on recent budget projections.
If the board approves a referendum, it would likely go before voters in an April 2, 2019 referendum.
The only other agenda item during the open session concerns possible work on the Tomah High School HVAC system.
