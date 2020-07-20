Advice helps Owens

When Freddie Owens was getting into the coaching business, he got some sound advice from a guy who knew a thing or two about the profession.
One thing Bo Ryan told his former player — Owens played with the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball program from 2000-04, including three seasons under Ryan — was to make sure he surrounded himself with good people.
“Who you work for is everything,” Owens said while recalling Ryan’s words of wisdom. “That’s some of the advice I’ve tried to abide by the last 15 years. Jobs are hard to get. But at the same time, you have to be careful who you align yourself with and who you work for as well.”
Owens, 38, didn’t need any reference checks when it came time to decide on his latest career move. The man offering him a job — Ryan’s son — was someone he’d known for nearly two decades.
Will Ryan, who was hired as UW-Green Bay’s coach last month, officially added Owens as an assistant coach last week. The staff also includes Brandon Pritzl, the older brother of former Badgers guard Brevin Pritzl.
“I know at the core Will is a very good guy,” Owens said. “He’s clean-cut, he’s well respected, he comes from a great coaching background, great family. So that made the decision a lot easier for me because I knew what I was walking into as far as the type of guy I was going to be working for and working with.”
Owens spent the 2019-20 season at Loyola University in Maryland and wasn’t looking for a change, in part because he enjoyed working for Greyhounds coach Tavaras Hardy. Owens and Hardy played against each other when the latter was at Northwestern.
Plus, Owens was tired of bouncing around and wasn’t sure he wanted to leave Loyola after only one season.
But the combination of teaming up with Ryan and returning to his home state made the decision to come to Green Bay close to a no-brainer for Owens.
Not only is Owens from Milwaukee — he was a standout at Washington High School before joining the Badgers — his wife Carmen is a Marshfield native. The two met at UW.
“Here we are,” Owens said. “I’m pretty pumped to be back in an area where I’m familiar with and obviously have a lot of ties and connections and relationships. It’s sort of a long time coming.”
Owens wasn’t quite sure what to expect when he made his collegiate coaching debut at Adams State College during the 2007-08 season. He spent the following campaign as a graduate assistant at Iowa State, then four seasons at Montana, one at Oregon State, one at Utah Valley and four at Holy Cross before Hardy hired him at Loyola.
“It’s good to be back in the Midwest, man,” Owens said. “It feels a little weird because we’ve been all over the country the last 13 years.”
When he got the call about the UW-Green Bay job, Owens didn’t mention it at first to his father. For years, Lawrence Owens Sr. has been dropping not-so-subtle hints about how nice it would be to have his son coaching closer to home.
Freddie didn’t want his father to get his hopes up in case things didn’t work out with the Phoenix.
“I’d always say, ‘Hey, I can’t control what happens in this coaching profession,’” Owens said. “When I broke the news to him, he was really excited.”
Owens Sr. reminded his son that the Badgers helped open the Resch Center, UW-Green Bay’s home arena, back in 2002. Freddie Owens, a junior at the time, scored a game-high 19 points in UW’s 69-52 victory over the Phoenix.
Now, Owens will try to help Green Bay return to the glory days it experienced under Dick Bennett in the 1990s.
“You look at the history, the tradition, the facilities and support, the location, the league, it’s ready to explode,” Owens said. “I’m just fortunate and super excited about being part of that.”
Owens is hoping to do his part on the recruiting trail, particularly in and around his hometown.
Back in 2017, Owens started the Milwaukee Coaches Association as a way to give back to his former community. NCAA rules prevent Owens from working directly with potential recruits, but he improvised and began an organization that would help educate the coaches who were developing those young student-athletes.
The MCA’s annual clinic couldn’t take place this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Owens has big plans for the organization and believes generating interest should be easier now that he’s closer to home.
Owens’ mission is to help produce a strong Milwaukee-to-Green Bay pipeline for the Phoenix.
“More often than not, it’s hard to get kids out of their regions. That’s always made it tough for me to recruit Milwaukee or Wisconsin kids,” Owens said. “Now, they’re right in my back yard.
“Obviously, we’re going to make the state of Wisconsin the focus as far as keeping the good student-athletes home. I plan on being in Milwaukee a lot. I plan on living in the gyms and reconnecting with all of the high school and AAU coaches and youth coaches to sort of re-establish the relationships that I’ve been able to build over the years.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!