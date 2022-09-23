Affinity Plus opens branch at Winona State University

Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union celebrated the opening of its second Winona branch Thursday during a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Winona State University.

Located within the Student Activity Center at Kryzsko Commons, the new Affinity Plus location will support Winona State students and staff by offering the credit union’s complete suite of banking services and member-centric programs from a convenient campus location.

Affinity Plus CEO Dave Larson, Winona State University President Scott Olson and members of the Winona Chamber of Commerce were all on hand at the campus branch location’s grand opening event to mark the occasion.

“Winona State University has a wonderful community filled with people that are striving to do great things,” said Larson. “Affinity Plus is proud to serve, and be part of, the Winona community, and we look forward to extending our support with our new campus location.”

Affinity Plus has helped Winona State students in the past by collaborating with professors to give financial advice, working with students at International Services and installing ATMs on campus.

This new location will provide a convenient place to continue these services, and provide a place for Affinity Plus employees to provide account openings and support, budgeting assistance and financial education.

“Growing our relationship with Winona State has been a goal of the Winona team for a long time. I’m so excited to have a branch location that we can use to meet students where they are and provide a community gathering space that students can use to study, meet with a club or work on a group project,” said Jamie Baumann, branch manager at both of the Winona branches. “Our wonderful team which supports both branches consists of Winona locals or Winona State Alumni, so the commitment to this new branch runs deep!”

The Minnesota-based credit union moved its first Winona branch to the historic John Latsch Building in 2017, which gave Winona community members access to an ATM and drive-thru at the larger branch location.