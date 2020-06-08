After five rounds of draft picks, Twins will be in race to sign undrafted free agents

In 2019, 1,217 selections were made in the Major League Baseball first-year player draft. The Twins had 41 picks and signed 32 of them.

In 2020, only 160 players will be drafted. The Twins will have four picks Wednesday and Thursday, and they are expected to sign several more players as free agents — but they won’t sign nearly as many as they did last year.

The coronavirus pandemic has put the regular season in jeopardy and is doing a number on the draft. Based on an agreement with the players’ union, the league had the authority to shrink the draft to as few as five rounds, which is the number it settled on. Any undrafted player then can sign with a team for $20,000, a way the league can reduce costs.

While the top prospects will be picked, what happens after that could be even more interesting as teams will float in a much larger pool of young free agent talent.

“After the draft it will be a little more about the recruiting shtick,” said Sean Johnson, the Twins director of scouting. “We have probably zoomed with 50 of the top 60 guys on our board, and a good section of those guys, we don’t think they are going to be in our mix — we don’t think they are going to be there at all.”