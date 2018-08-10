Mitch Stalsberg can recall the exact day that his baseball career almost ended.
The former Viroqua High School and Winona State standout, who is now a Detroit Tigers’ farmhand, was feeding baseballs to the pitching machine at a Viroqua Legion practice during the summer between his freshman and sophomore years of high school when the batter ripped a hard hit line drive right up the middle. It ricocheted off the pitching machine, catching Stalsberg square in the head.
Stalsberg immediately hit the ground. Initially he thought he had received a concussion, but when he was transported to the emergency room in Viroqua, the doctor told him that he needed to immediately get to the Mayo Clinic Heath System in La Crosse. He did, and wound up undergoing emergency brain surgery.
The impact of the ball caused an epidural hematoma — a traumatic accumulation of blood between the inner table of the skull and the stripped-off dural membrane.
In simpler terms, Stalsberg had blood clots in his brain, not only threatening his baseball career, but his life.
The surgery was successful, but it meant that Stalsberg would have to quit playing all sports, along with the majority of other activities, for six months. Even after those six months it wasn’t guaranteed Stalsberg would ever be able to play sports again.
In fact, he was advised not to.
“My neurologist was the one that kept telling me that I shouldn’t play anything ever again,” Stalsberg said. “Around month three or four, I met with another neurologist and she said I could never play anything again. At that point I was doing well in baseball and some guys from home told my mom I had a chance to play baseball at the next level. My mom went in there one day and said, ‘No, he cannot not play. That’s his way out.’”
Eventually Stalsberg was able to prove that he was healthy enough to resume playing sports and that “everything was as good as it was before.” The neurologist eventually cleared him and his career was back on track.
Stalsberg left Viroqua as one of the school’s best. He led Viroqua to its first state tournament in 29 years, and set a WIAA state tournament record of 21 strikeouts in a nine-inning semifinal win over Ripon in 2014. He was named the Wisconsin State High School player of the year that season before pitching for Winona State. His success continued with the Warriors, where he threw the 22nd no-hitter in school history as a freshman, racking up 17 strikeouts in the process.
In three seasons with the Warriors, he compiled a 4.11 ERA with a 11-13 record and an eye-popping 234 strikeouts in 159⅔ innings.
He made a name for himself the summer after his sophomore year in the Northwoods League, playing for the La Crosse Loggers. He was named to the NWL All-Star team, finishing the season with a 3.40 ERA in eight games (four starts) while striking out 54 in 34⅓ innings. He was on pace to break the Loggers single season strikeout record of 97 punchouts until he was shut down for the summer in early July due to innings restrictions.
The summer in La Crosse gave him an opportunity to prove he had what it took to make it to the next level.
He followed that summer up with his best season at Winona State, striking out 78 in 52⅓ innings with a 3.10 ERA, solidifying his name being called in the MLB First Year Player Draft in June. The Detroit Tigers selected him with the 659th overall pick (23rd round) on June 14, 2017, just six years after he was told he should never play baseball again.
“Going into school I never thought this would happen,” Stalsberg said.
Stalsberg decided to forgo his final year of eligibility at Winona State and signed with the Tigers where he was assigned to the Gulf Coast League Tigers. He admitted playing in the mid-day Florida summer sun was challenging and physically draining, but he took strides in his development, specifically with his command and consistency. That was something he had struggled with throughout his career.
“Just working on my control,” said Stalsberg, a left-hander. “I have had trouble with that the last few years. Like my freshman year and the beginning of my sophomore year (at Winona State), I was all over the place. I had to figure out a way to become more consistent. My junior year and getting down to the Gulf Coast League, working with the coaches and picking up a few things here and there. Just repeating my delivery every time. Repeating everything the same way that is the biggest thing. There’s nothing in particular just making sure I do everything the same, every single time.”
He walked 11 while striking out 34 in 29⅔ innings, registering a 3.94 ERA in nine games in the Gulf Coast League. This season he has taken another big step. Pitching in the Penn League for the Connecticut Tigers, the Low-A affiliate in the Detroit minor-league system, Stalsberg has found his groove. Working out of the Tigers’ bullpen — something Stalsberg acknowledged he really likes because it lets him throw as hard as he can for a couple of innings — Stalsberg has allowed only two earned runs while striking out 27 in 23⅓ innings. Opponents are hitting just .162 against him. He earned his first career professional win when he tossed 2⅓ scoreless innings on July 16 against the Vermont Lake Monsters.
“My command has been good, specifically with all my pitches,” said Stalsberg, who throws in the low 90-mph range, and features a four-pitch repertoire. “Pretty much any count so far this year I have been able to throw any pitch. The biggest thing if I get down in the count early, my changeup has been really good. I have been able to throw that as consistent as my fastball. Just to have that pitch helps a lot.”
The Connecticut Tigers wrap up their season in early September, but for time being Stalsberg is enjoying life as a professional baseball player in Norwich, Connecticut, something he is very appreciative of.
“I never imagined this at all,” Stalsberg said. “Growing up playing with my friends, I came from a small town, we all played sports together all year round it wasn’t just baseball. At that point we were all just together. Nobody was that much better than anyone else, it was just growing up together. Just play as long as we could and it just worked out for me.”
