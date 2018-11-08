GREEN BAY — Josh Jones admitted Wednesday that while patience might indeed be a virtue, it’s not one that he really possesses.
That’s why the Green Bay Packers second-year safety is ecstatic about his opportunity to be a factor on defense in the wake of the team’s decision to release Jermaine Whitehead on Tuesday.
That move, which came a week after former Pro Bowl safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix was traded to Washington for a 2019 fourth-round pick, puts Jones in position to start Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins and play major snaps the rest of the season.
That’s a big deal considering Jones, who played a whopping 730 snaps on defense as a rookie second-round pick last year, had played only four defensive snaps this season before finally getting on the field during Sunday night’s 31-17 loss to New England. Jones played 51 of a possible 71 defensive snaps against the Patriots.
“It’s tough (on) anybody who loves the game. Obviously, you want to be out there,” Jones confessed after Wednesday’s practice. “But you’ve just got to keep trusting the process, man. That’s the big thing.
“Sometimes we get caught up in wanting what’s now, but we don’t see the future. We don’t see the good in waiting. And that’s what I was able to learn earlier in the year. Bide my time until when my name is called, and then make the plays and you’ll continue to be out there.”
As much as Jones played as a rookie, he made a number of mistakes because of his inexperience last season, including giving up a critical touchdown in the team’s win-or-go-home Dec. 17 loss at Carolina in quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ return from a broken right collarbone. Then a late-in-training-camp ankle injury this summer further stunted his development and sidelined him for the first three weeks of the regular season.
Once healthy, he was the odd man out of a three-safety rotation of Clinton-Dix, Kentrell Brice and Whitehead. Brice left Sunday night’s game with an ankle injury and was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday’s light practice. Even if Brice is good to go, Jones should see action alongside veteran cornerback-turned-safety Tramon Williams, who switched positions after Clinton-Dix was traded.
“I still prepared like I was going to be out there. I didn’t change, my work ethic didn’t change, my approach to the game didn’t change,” Jones said. “What I will say is when you have a guy that’s passionate about the game, it hurts to not be out there. That’s what affected me.”
