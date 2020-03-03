After 2019 slump, Aguilar hopes to bounce back with Marlins

“If we can get this guy back on track, he’s pretty much a stalwart in your lineup.”

Aguilar joins a team that was just bad as he was in 2019, losing 105 games. The Marlins would love for him to claim the cleanup spot and add punch to a lineup that ranked last in the majors in homers in 2019.

He’s off to a decent start in spring training, with three hits, three walks and three strikeouts in his first 15 plate appearances. He’s a low-risk short-term investment for the rebuilding Marlins, even after he was given a raise from $637,500 to $2,575,000 in arbitration.

If Aguilar bounces back this year, he could become part of the foundation for a winning team. If he doesn’t, he’s a placeholder until one of the Marlins’ many prospects takes over at first base.

“I’m hoping for the ’18 Aguilar,” Mattingly said. “I’ve seen it. This guy can be dangerous. It’s thump in our lineup. And he’s a good defender. He’s a lot more athletic than if you look at the body.”

He’s also an exuberant personality — the sort CEO Derek Jeter seeks to provide veteran leadership for the Marlins’ many young players.