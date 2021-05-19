After two postponements, Packers set to induct Charles Woodson, Al Harris on August 28

GREEN BAY — Charles Woodson and Al Harris have waited long enough. The dynamic defensive back duo’s oft-delayed induction into the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame is finally happening, on August 28.

“We are READY,” Woodson wrote in a text message Wednesday afternoon. “Been a long wait.”

Yes, yes it has. In fact, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic postponing the event not once but twice, Woodson will be enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on August 8 before the Packers honor him 20 days later. The Packers had hoped to induct him well before Woodson got his call to Canton back in February.

Woodson and Harris played 32 combined NFL seasons, including a combined 14 with the Packers, with four of those (2006-2009) played together as a cornerback tandem. They were initially named as the 163rd and 164th inductees on Oct. 31, 2019, with the ceremony set for April 18, 2020. After the coronavirus pandemic hit, the event was postponed and rescheduled for April 17, 2021, then postponed again before that date arrived.

Now, Woodson and Harris will go in on August 28 — after the Packers play their preseason finale against the Buffalo Bills in Buffalo earlier in the day.