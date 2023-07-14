Tears flowed for Chris Autman-Bell on Sept. 17, and he welled up again Wednesday.

The talented Gophers wide receiver was verklempt on the day he tore his ACL in a game against Colorado last year and nearly was again at the U’s media day when he reflected on how his mother Rosie Autman sees his journey.

Autman-Bell has returned from that season-ending injury for a seventh and final year of collegiate football, with his mom more proud of his two college degrees at the University of Minnesota than the 13 career touchdowns he has scored.

“She’s literally my superhero,” Autman-Bell said Wednesday, pointing out the hard and long-hour work she has put in for their family. “So shout out to Rosie Autman, you are the best in the world.”

Autman-Bell also had a message about his injury recovery.

“I’m almost there, really just right there around the corner,” he shared. “So, Gopher fans, I’ll be there really soon.”

Autman-Bell said he is not yet fully cleared by the program’s training staff to participate when the Gophers open training camp in late July, but his goal is to be able to play in the season opener against Nebraska at Huntington Bank Stadium on Aug. 31.

In the meantime, Autman-Bell said, he’s “finding that trust within myself again and getting smoother again, just brushing the rust off.”

When Autman-Bell went down in nonconference play last autumn, the Gophers’ passing game grew calcified. The team lacked other reliable receiving options and leaned even-more heavily on 2022 All-American tailback Mo Ibrahim.

The Gophers have added two transfer receivers — Elijah Spencer at split end and Corey Crooms Jr. in the slot. They will compliment returnees Daniel Jackson and Lemeke Brockington as well as preseason All-America tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford. Combined, it is billed as the deepest pass-catching corps in head coach P.J. Fleck’s seven-year tenure.

Spann-Ford came back for a sixth season and said it’s an added boost that Autman-Bell is also giving it one last college try.

“That is one of my best friends for life,” Spann-Ford said. “… We’ve gotten to do a lot of things together on the football field and off the football field. Just enjoying every moment with him.”

Gophers starting quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis first took over for an injured Tanner Morgan in mid-October last season, after Autman-Bell was already lost for the year. Kaliakmanis saw significant playing time in six games in 2022.

“I can’t wait to play with him,” Kaliamanis said Wednesday. “I’m looking forward to playing with him for a long time now.”

Backup QB Cole Kramer has come away impressed with how Autman-Bell has returned and is able to run routes in summer workouts. “I can’t image how hard mentally it is,” Kramer said.

Autman-Bell said he knew the injury was bad immediately on the field and the tears streamed down straight away. “I feel like the stadium kind of went silent in a way,” he recalled. “It was just a heartbreaking feeling. I felt like I was warming up and there’s going to be a good season.”

Autman-Bell credited — of course — his mother for helping him through the loss of his sixth season and the rehab needed to be on the cusp of a comeback. He also got help from his girlfriend, friends, teammates, Fleck, receiver coach Matt Simon and the athletic training staff.

“Everyone was in my circle,” he said.

Autman-Bell said he wasn’t grabbing for Kleenex for long after the injury and was soon contemplating a seventh season, available through a medical redshirt waiver.

The Kankakee, Ill., native has been at the U much longer than he envisioned, earning degrees in youth studies and retail merchandise.

“I’m not gonna lie: I do not like school at all,” said Autman-Bell, who was named Academic All-Big Ten in 2022.

He’s gained a lot from the U, but what has he learned most about himself?

“Just the grit,” he said.