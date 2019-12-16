DETROIT LIONS — Placed DT Mike Daniels and G Kenny Wiggins on IR. Claimed G Caleb Benenoch off waivers from Dallas.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Reassigned D Josh Mahura to San Diego (AHL). Recalled C Sam Carrick and D Jacob Larsson from San Diego.

ARIZONA COYOTES — Traded Fs Nick Merkley and Nate Schnarr, D Kevin Bahl, a conditional 2020 first-round draft pick and a conditional 2021 third-round draft pick to New Jersey for Fs Taylor Hall and Blake Speers.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Waived F Ilya Kovalchuk.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

CINCINNATI — Signed D Saad Abdul-Salaam.

MONTREAL IMPACT — Signed D Rod Fanni to a one-year contract.

NASHVILLE — Signed D Miguel Angel Nazarit Mina.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Acquired F Lucas Cavallini from Club Puebla (Liga MX-Mexico) and signed him to a three-year contract.

