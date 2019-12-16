NFL
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|x-New England
|11
|3
|0
|.786
|372
|181
|x-Buffalo
|10
|4
|0
|.714
|291
|222
|N.Y. Jets
|5
|9
|0
|.357
|247
|343
|Miami
|3
|11
|0
|.214
|241
|435
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Houston
|9
|5
|0
|.643
|341
|330
|Tennessee
|8
|6
|0
|.571
|339
|279
|Indianapolis
|6
|7
|0
|.462
|296
|295
|Jacksonville
|5
|9
|0
|.357
|250
|353
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-Baltimore
|12
|2
|0
|.857
|472
|257
|Pittsburgh
|8
|6
|0
|.571
|269
|259
|Cleveland
|6
|8
|0
|.429
|297
|329
|Cincinnati
|1
|13
|0
|.071
|211
|359
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-Kansas City
|10
|4
|0
|.714
|394
|284
|Oakland
|6
|8
|0
|.429
|274
|386
|Denver
|5
|9
|0
|.357
|239
|284
|L.A. Chargers
|5
|9
|0
|.357
|299
|290
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Dallas
|7
|7
|0
|.500
|378
|288
|Philadelphia
|7
|7
|0
|.500
|334
|328
|N.Y. Giants
|3
|11
|0
|.214
|283
|382
|Washington
|3
|11
|0
|.214
|215
|347
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-New Orleans
|10
|3
|0
|.769
|344
|296
|Tampa Bay
|7
|7
|0
|.500
|416
|398
|Atlanta
|5
|9
|0
|.357
|329
|365
|Carolina
|5
|9
|0
|.357
|324
|390
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|x-Green Bay
|11
|3
|0
|.786
|330
|283
|Minnesota
|10
|4
|0
|.714
|378
|259
|Chicago
|7
|7
|0
|.500
|256
|253
|Detroit
|3
|10
|1
|.250
|304
|373
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|x-San Francisco
|11
|3
|0
|.786
|419
|258
|x-Seattle
|11
|3
|0
|.786
|371
|345
|L.A. Rams
|8
|6
|0
|.571
|332
|306
|Arizona
|4
|9
|1
|.321
|310
|398
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
Thursday's Games
Baltimore 42, N.Y. Jets 21
Sunday's Games
Kansas City 23, Denver 3
Tampa Bay 38, Detroit 17
Houston 24, Tennessee 21
N.Y. Giants 36, Miami 20
Seattle 30, Carolina 24
Green Bay 21, Chicago 13
New England 34, Cincinnati 13
Philadelphia 37, Washington 27
Arizona 38, Cleveland 24
Jacksonville 20, Oakland 16
Minnesota 39, L.A. Chargers 10
Atlanta 29, San Francisco 22
Dallas 44, L.A. Rams 21
Buffalo 17, Pittsburgh 10
Monday's Games
Indianapolis at New Orleans, late
Saturday, Dec. 21
Houston at Tampa Bay, noon
Buffalo at New England, 3:30 p.m.
L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 22
N.Y. Giants at Washington, noon
Cincinnati at Miami, noon
New Orleans at Tennessee, noon
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Jets, noon
Baltimore at Cleveland, noon
Carolina at Indianapolis, noon
Jacksonville at Atlanta, noon
Oakland at L.A. Chargers, 3:05 p.m.
Detroit at Denver, 3:05 p.m.
Arizona at Seattle, 3:25 p.m.
Dallas at Philadelphia, 3:25 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago, 7:20 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 23
Green Bay at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 15, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:<
|;Record;Pts;Prv
|1. Kansas (47);9-1;1607;2
|2. Gonzaga (15);11-1;1552;6
|3. Louisville (1);10-1;1412;1
|4. Duke (2);9-1;1387;7
|5. Ohio St.;9-1;1334;3
|6. Kentucky;8-1;1231;8
|7. Maryland;10-1;1207;4
|8. Oregon;8-2;1172;10
|9. Virginia;8-1;1121;9
|10. Baylor;8-1;1062;11
|11. Memphis;9-1;960;13
|12. Auburn;9-0;939;12
|13. Dayton;8-1;879;14
|14. Michigan;8-3;723;5
|15. Michigan St.;7-3;656;16
|16. Arizona;10-2;631;15
|17. Butler;10-1;553;18
|18. Villanova;8-2;496;20
|19. Florida St.;8-2;449;21
|20. San Diego St.;10-0;431;25
|21. Tennessee;7-2;367;19
|22. Washington;7-2;213;—
|23. Penn St.;9-2;182;—
|24. Texas Tech;6-3;115;—
|25. West Virginia;9-1;76;—
Others receiving votes: North Carolina 41, Xavier 40, Iowa 39, Wichita St. 31, Purdue 30, Liberty 25, Marquette 23, Indiana 23, VCU 21, Utah St. 14, Saint Mary's (Cal) 13, N. Iowa 12, Colorado 12, Texas 10, Florida 7, DePaul 6, Georgetown 3, Richmond 3, Virginia Tech 3, LSU 3, Stanford 3, Seton Hall 3, Oklahoma St. 2, Duquesne 1, BYU 1, Arkansas 1.
Transactions
BASEBALL
American League
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Designated 2B Mike Freeman for assignment.
TEXAS RANGERS — Signed LHP Joely Rodriguez to a two-year contract.
National League
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Signed RHP Josh Lindblom to a three-year contract.
NEW YORK METS — Designated RHP Stephen Nogosek for assignment. Signed RHP Rick Porcello to a one-year contract.
BASKETBALL
NBA G League
WESTCHESTER KNICKS — Waived F Kavin Gilder-Tilbury. Signed F Josh Cunningham.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
NFL — Suspended Seattle WR Josh Gordon indefinitely for violating the league's policies on performance-enhancing substances and substances of abuse.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed OT Greg Little on IR. Activated WR Chris Hogan from IR.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed DT Renell Wren on IR. Signed DE Freedom Akinmoladun from the practice squad.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Released OL Caleb Benenoch. Signed LB Chris Covington from the practice squad.
DETROIT LIONS — Placed DT Mike Daniels and G Kenny Wiggins on IR. Claimed G Caleb Benenoch off waivers from Dallas.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Reassigned D Josh Mahura to San Diego (AHL). Recalled C Sam Carrick and D Jacob Larsson from San Diego.
ARIZONA COYOTES — Traded Fs Nick Merkley and Nate Schnarr, D Kevin Bahl, a conditional 2020 first-round draft pick and a conditional 2021 third-round draft pick to New Jersey for Fs Taylor Hall and Blake Speers.
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Waived F Ilya Kovalchuk.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
CINCINNATI — Signed D Saad Abdul-Salaam.
MONTREAL IMPACT — Signed D Rod Fanni to a one-year contract.
NASHVILLE — Signed D Miguel Angel Nazarit Mina.
VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Acquired F Lucas Cavallini from Club Puebla (Liga MX-Mexico) and signed him to a three-year contract.
COLLEGE
MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE — Suspended UNLV TE Giovanni Fauolo Sr. two games, DB Evan Austrie and TE Noah Bean one game and OL Justin Polu for half a game in 2020 for their involvement in a post-game fight against Nevada.
INDIANA — Announced the retirement of athletic director Fred Glass, effective at the end of the academic year.