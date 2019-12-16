Agate
agate

Agate

NFL

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

 WLTPctPFPA
x-New England1130.786372181
x-Buffalo1040.714291222
N.Y. Jets590.357247343
Miami3110.214241435

South

 WLTPctPFPA
Houston950.643341330
Tennessee860.571339279
Indianapolis670.462296295
Jacksonville590.357250353

North

 WLTPctPFPA
y-Baltimore1220.857472257
Pittsburgh860.571269259
Cleveland680.429297329
Cincinnati1130.071211359

West

 WLTPctPFPA
y-Kansas City1040.714394284
Oakland680.429274386
Denver590.357239284
L.A. Chargers590.357299290

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

 WLTPctPFPA
Dallas770.500378288
Philadelphia770.500334328
N.Y. Giants3110.214283382
Washington3110.214215347

South

 WLTPctPFPA
y-New Orleans1030.769344296
Tampa Bay770.500416398
Atlanta590.357329365
Carolina590.357324390

North

 WLTPctPFPA
x-Green Bay1130.786330283
Minnesota1040.714378259
Chicago770.500256253
Detroit3101.250304373

West

 WLTPctPFPA
x-San Francisco1130.786419258
x-Seattle1130.786371345
L.A. Rams860.571332306
Arizona491.321310398

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Thursday's Games

Baltimore 42, N.Y. Jets 21

Sunday's Games

Kansas City 23, Denver 3

Tampa Bay 38, Detroit 17

Houston 24, Tennessee 21

N.Y. Giants 36, Miami 20

Seattle 30, Carolina 24

Green Bay 21, Chicago 13

New England 34, Cincinnati 13

Philadelphia 37, Washington 27

Arizona 38, Cleveland 24

Jacksonville 20, Oakland 16

Minnesota 39, L.A. Chargers 10

Atlanta 29, San Francisco 22

Dallas 44, L.A. Rams 21

Buffalo 17, Pittsburgh 10

Monday's Games

Indianapolis at New Orleans, late

Saturday, Dec. 21

Houston at Tampa Bay, noon

Buffalo at New England, 3:30 p.m.

L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 22

N.Y. Giants at Washington, noon

Cincinnati at Miami, noon

New Orleans at Tennessee, noon

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Jets, noon

Baltimore at Cleveland, noon

Carolina at Indianapolis, noon

Jacksonville at Atlanta, noon

Oakland at L.A. Chargers, 3:05 p.m.

Detroit at Denver, 3:05 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 3:25 p.m.

Dallas at Philadelphia, 3:25 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago, 7:20 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 23

Green Bay at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m.

Men's College Basketball

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 15, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:<

;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Kansas (47);9-1;1607;2
2. Gonzaga (15);11-1;1552;6
3. Louisville (1);10-1;1412;1
4. Duke (2);9-1;1387;7
5. Ohio St.;9-1;1334;3
6. Kentucky;8-1;1231;8
7. Maryland;10-1;1207;4
8. Oregon;8-2;1172;10
9. Virginia;8-1;1121;9
10. Baylor;8-1;1062;11
11. Memphis;9-1;960;13
12. Auburn;9-0;939;12
13. Dayton;8-1;879;14
14. Michigan;8-3;723;5
15. Michigan St.;7-3;656;16
16. Arizona;10-2;631;15
17. Butler;10-1;553;18
18. Villanova;8-2;496;20
19. Florida St.;8-2;449;21
20. San Diego St.;10-0;431;25
21. Tennessee;7-2;367;19
22. Washington;7-2;213;—
23. Penn St.;9-2;182;—
24. Texas Tech;6-3;115;—
25. West Virginia;9-1;76;—

Others receiving votes: North Carolina 41, Xavier 40, Iowa 39, Wichita St. 31, Purdue 30, Liberty 25, Marquette 23, Indiana 23, VCU 21, Utah St. 14, Saint Mary's (Cal) 13, N. Iowa 12, Colorado 12, Texas 10, Florida 7, DePaul 6, Georgetown 3, Richmond 3, Virginia Tech 3, LSU 3, Stanford 3, Seton Hall 3, Oklahoma St. 2, Duquesne 1, BYU 1, Arkansas 1.

Transactions

BASEBALL

American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Designated 2B Mike Freeman for assignment.

TEXAS RANGERS — Signed LHP Joely Rodriguez to a two-year contract.

National League

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Signed RHP Josh Lindblom to a three-year contract.

NEW YORK METS — Designated RHP Stephen Nogosek for assignment. Signed RHP Rick Porcello to a one-year contract.

BASKETBALL

NBA G League

WESTCHESTER KNICKS — Waived F Kavin Gilder-Tilbury. Signed F Josh Cunningham.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

NFL — Suspended Seattle WR Josh Gordon indefinitely for violating the league's policies on performance-enhancing substances and substances of abuse.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed OT Greg Little on IR. Activated WR Chris Hogan from IR.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed DT Renell Wren on IR. Signed DE Freedom Akinmoladun from the practice squad.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Released OL Caleb Benenoch. Signed LB Chris Covington from the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Placed DT Mike Daniels and G Kenny Wiggins on IR. Claimed G Caleb Benenoch off waivers from Dallas.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Reassigned D Josh Mahura to San Diego (AHL). Recalled C Sam Carrick and D Jacob Larsson from San Diego.

ARIZONA COYOTES — Traded Fs Nick Merkley and Nate Schnarr, D Kevin Bahl, a conditional 2020 first-round draft pick and a conditional 2021 third-round draft pick to New Jersey for Fs Taylor Hall and Blake Speers.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Waived F Ilya Kovalchuk.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

CINCINNATI — Signed D Saad Abdul-Salaam.

MONTREAL IMPACT — Signed D Rod Fanni to a one-year contract.

NASHVILLE — Signed D Miguel Angel Nazarit Mina.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Acquired F Lucas Cavallini from Club Puebla (Liga MX-Mexico) and signed him to a three-year contract.

COLLEGE

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE — Suspended UNLV TE Giovanni Fauolo Sr. two games, DB Evan Austrie and TE Noah Bean one game and OL Justin Polu for half a game in 2020 for their involvement in a post-game fight against Nevada.

INDIANA — Announced the retirement of athletic director Fred Glass, effective at the end of the academic year.

