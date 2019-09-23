baseball
MLB
American League
East
W L Pct GB
New York 102 55 .650 —
Tampa Bay 92 64 .590 9½
Boston 81 74 .523 20
Toronto 63 93 .404 38½
Baltimore 51 105 .327 50½
Central
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 96 60 .615 —
Cleveland 92 64 .590 4
Chicago 68 87 .439 27½
Kansas City 57 100 .363 39½
Detroit 46 109 .297 49½
West
W L Pct GB
Houston 102 54 .654 —
Oakland 94 62 .603 8
Texas 75 81 .481 27
Los Angeles 70 86 .449 32
Seattle 66 90 .423 36
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore 2, Seattle 1
N.Y. Yankees 8, Toronto 3
Detroit 6, Chicago White Sox 3
Boston 7, Tampa Bay 4
Houston 13, L.A. Angels 5
Minnesota 12, Kansas City 8
Texas 8, Oakland 3
Cleveland 10, Philadelphia 1
Monday’s Games
Baltimore at Toronto, late
Boston at Tampa Bay, late
Tuesday’s Games
Minnesota (Odorizzi 14-7) at Detroit (Turnbull 3-15), 5:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Bundy 6-14) at Toronto (Kay 1-0), 6:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Tampa Bay (McKay 2-4), 6:10 p.m.
Boston (Rodríguez 18-6) at Texas (Jurado 7-10), 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 3-3) at Chicago White Sox (Detwiler 2-5), 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Teheran 10-10) at Kansas City (Duffy 6-6), 7:15 p.m.
Oakland (Anderson 12-9) at L.A. Angels (Peters 3-3), 9:07 p.m.
Houston (Cole 18-5) at Seattle (Dunn 0-0), 9:10 p.m.
National League
East
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 96 61 .611 —
Washington 85 69 .552 9½
New York 81 74 .523 14
Philadelphia 79 75 .513 15½
Miami 54 101 .348 41
Central
W L Pct GB
St. Louis 89 67 .571 —
Milwaukee 86 70 .551 3
Chicago 82 74 .526 7
Cincinnati 73 83 .468 16
Pittsburgh 65 91 .417 24
West
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 100 56 .641 —
Arizona 80 76 .513 20
San Francisco 75 81 .481 25
San Diego 70 86 .449 30
Colorado 67 89 .429 33
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 6, Cincinnati 3
Miami 5, Washington 3
San Francisco 4, Atlanta 1
Milwaukee 4, Pittsburgh 3
St. Louis 3, Chicago Cubs 2
L.A. Dodgers 7, Colorado 4
San Diego 6, Arizona 4, 10 innings
Cleveland 10, Philadelphia 1
Monday’s Games
Philadelphia at Washington, late
Miami at N.Y. Mets, late
St. Louis at Arizona, late
Tuesday’s Games
Philadelphia (Nola 12-6) at Washington (Scherzer 10-7), 12:05 p.m., 1st game
Milwaukee (Houser 6-7) at Cincinnati (Gray 11-7), 5:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Lester 13-10) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-5), 6:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (TBD) at Washington (TBD), 6:05 p.m., 2nd game
Miami (Alcantara 5-14) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 10-8), 6:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Teheran 10-10) at Kansas City (Duffy 6-6), 7:15 p.m.
St. Louis (Flaherty 10-8) at Arizona (Leake 12-11), 8:40 p.m.
Colorado (Melville 2-3) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 9-9), 8:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Hill 4-1) at San Diego (Lamet 3-5), 9:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
St. Louis at Arizona, 2:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
football
NFL
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 3 0 0 1.000 66 47
New England 3 0 0 1.000 106 17
N.Y. Jets 0 3 0 .000 33 70
Miami 0 3 0 .000 16 133
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Houston 2 1 0 .667 68 62
Indianapolis 2 1 0 .667 70 71
Jacksonville 1 2 0 .333 58 60
Tennessee 1 2 0 .333 67 52
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 2 1 0 .667 110 60
Cleveland 1 2 0 .333 49 66
Cincinnati 0 3 0 .000 54 83
Pittsburgh 0 3 0 .000 49 85
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 3 0 0 1.000 101 64
Oakland 1 2 0 .333 48 78
L.A. Chargers 1 2 0 .333 60 64
Denver 0 3 0 .000 46 67
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 3 0 0 1.000 97 44
Philadelphia 1 2 0 .333 76 78
N.Y. Giants 1 2 0 .333 63 94
Washington 0 2 0 .000 48 63
South
W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 2 1 0 .667 72 82
Tampa Bay 1 2 0 .333 68 77
Atlanta 1 2 0 .333 60 75
Carolina 1 2 0 .333 79 70
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 3 0 0 1.000 58 35
Detroit 2 0 1 .833 67 61
Minnesota 2 1 0 .667 78 47
Chicago 1 1 0 .500 19 24
West
W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Rams 3 0 0 1.000 77 49
San Francisco 3 0 0 1.000 96 54
Seattle 2 1 0 .667 76 79
Arizona 0 2 1 .167 64 88
Thursday’s Games
Jacksonville 20, Tennessee 7
Sunday’s Games
Minnesota 34, Oakland 14
Green Bay 27, Denver 16
New England 30, N.Y. Jets 14
Indianapolis 27, Atlanta 24
Dallas 31, Miami 6
Detroit 27, Philadelphia 24
Kansas City 33, Baltimore 28
Buffalo 21, Cincinnati 17
Carolina 38, Arizona 20
San Francisco 24, Pittsburgh 20
N.Y. Giants 32, Tampa Bay 31
New Orleans 33, Seattle 27
Houston 27, L.A. Chargers 20
L.A. Rams 20, Cleveland 13
Monday’s Games
Chicago at Washington, late
Thursday, Sept. 26
Philadelphia at Green Bay, 7:20 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 29
Carolina at Houston, noon
Cleveland at Baltimore, noon
Kansas City at Detroit, noon
Oakland at Indianapolis, noon
L.A. Chargers at Miami, noon
Washington at N.Y. Giants, noon
Tennessee at Atlanta, noon
New England at Buffalo, noon
Seattle at Arizona, 3:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at L.A. Rams, 3:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at Denver, 3:25 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago, 3:25 p.m.
Dallas at New Orleans, 7:20 p.m.
Open: San Francisco, N.Y. Jets
Monday, Sept. 30
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 7:15 p.m.
