baseball

MLB

American League

East

W L Pct GB

New York 102 55 .650 —

Tampa Bay 92 64 .590 9½

Boston 81 74 .523 20

Toronto 63 93 .404 38½

Baltimore 51 105 .327 50½

Central

W L Pct GB

Minnesota 96 60 .615 —

Cleveland 92 64 .590 4

Chicago 68 87 .439 27½

Kansas City 57 100 .363 39½

Detroit 46 109 .297 49½

West

W L Pct GB

Houston 102 54 .654 —

Oakland 94 62 .603 8

Texas 75 81 .481 27

Los Angeles 70 86 .449 32

Seattle 66 90 .423 36

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore 2, Seattle 1

N.Y. Yankees 8, Toronto 3

Detroit 6, Chicago White Sox 3

Boston 7, Tampa Bay 4

Houston 13, L.A. Angels 5

Minnesota 12, Kansas City 8

Texas 8, Oakland 3

Cleveland 10, Philadelphia 1

Monday’s Games

Baltimore at Toronto, late

Boston at Tampa Bay, late

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota (Odorizzi 14-7) at Detroit (Turnbull 3-15), 5:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Bundy 6-14) at Toronto (Kay 1-0), 6:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Tampa Bay (McKay 2-4), 6:10 p.m.

Boston (Rodríguez 18-6) at Texas (Jurado 7-10), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 3-3) at Chicago White Sox (Detwiler 2-5), 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Teheran 10-10) at Kansas City (Duffy 6-6), 7:15 p.m.

Oakland (Anderson 12-9) at L.A. Angels (Peters 3-3), 9:07 p.m.

Houston (Cole 18-5) at Seattle (Dunn 0-0), 9:10 p.m.

National League

East

W L Pct GB

Atlanta 96 61 .611 —

Washington 85 69 .552 9½

New York 81 74 .523 14

Philadelphia 79 75 .513 15½

Miami 54 101 .348 41

Central

W L Pct GB

St. Louis 89 67 .571 —

Milwaukee 86 70 .551 3

Chicago 82 74 .526 7

Cincinnati 73 83 .468 16

Pittsburgh 65 91 .417 24

West

W L Pct GB

Los Angeles 100 56 .641 —

Arizona 80 76 .513 20

San Francisco 75 81 .481 25

San Diego 70 86 .449 30

Colorado 67 89 .429 33

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 6, Cincinnati 3

Miami 5, Washington 3

San Francisco 4, Atlanta 1

Milwaukee 4, Pittsburgh 3

St. Louis 3, Chicago Cubs 2

L.A. Dodgers 7, Colorado 4

San Diego 6, Arizona 4, 10 innings

Cleveland 10, Philadelphia 1

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia at Washington, late

Miami at N.Y. Mets, late

St. Louis at Arizona, late

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia (Nola 12-6) at Washington (Scherzer 10-7), 12:05 p.m., 1st game

Milwaukee (Houser 6-7) at Cincinnati (Gray 11-7), 5:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Lester 13-10) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-5), 6:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (TBD) at Washington (TBD), 6:05 p.m., 2nd game

Miami (Alcantara 5-14) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 10-8), 6:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Teheran 10-10) at Kansas City (Duffy 6-6), 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 10-8) at Arizona (Leake 12-11), 8:40 p.m.

Colorado (Melville 2-3) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 9-9), 8:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Hill 4-1) at San Diego (Lamet 3-5), 9:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

St. Louis at Arizona, 2:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

football

NFL

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Buffalo 3 0 0 1.000 66 47

New England 3 0 0 1.000 106 17

N.Y. Jets 0 3 0 .000 33 70

Miami 0 3 0 .000 16 133

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Houston 2 1 0 .667 68 62

Indianapolis 2 1 0 .667 70 71

Jacksonville 1 2 0 .333 58 60

Tennessee 1 2 0 .333 67 52

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Baltimore 2 1 0 .667 110 60

Cleveland 1 2 0 .333 49 66

Cincinnati 0 3 0 .000 54 83

Pittsburgh 0 3 0 .000 49 85

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 3 0 0 1.000 101 64

Oakland 1 2 0 .333 48 78

L.A. Chargers 1 2 0 .333 60 64

Denver 0 3 0 .000 46 67

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Dallas 3 0 0 1.000 97 44

Philadelphia 1 2 0 .333 76 78

N.Y. Giants 1 2 0 .333 63 94

Washington 0 2 0 .000 48 63

South

W L T Pct PF PA

New Orleans 2 1 0 .667 72 82

Tampa Bay 1 2 0 .333 68 77

Atlanta 1 2 0 .333 60 75

Carolina 1 2 0 .333 79 70

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Green Bay 3 0 0 1.000 58 35

Detroit 2 0 1 .833 67 61

Minnesota 2 1 0 .667 78 47

Chicago 1 1 0 .500 19 24

West

W L T Pct PF PA

L.A. Rams 3 0 0 1.000 77 49

San Francisco 3 0 0 1.000 96 54

Seattle 2 1 0 .667 76 79

Arizona 0 2 1 .167 64 88

Thursday’s Games

Jacksonville 20, Tennessee 7

Sunday’s Games

Minnesota 34, Oakland 14

Green Bay 27, Denver 16

New England 30, N.Y. Jets 14

Indianapolis 27, Atlanta 24

Dallas 31, Miami 6

Detroit 27, Philadelphia 24

Kansas City 33, Baltimore 28

Buffalo 21, Cincinnati 17

Carolina 38, Arizona 20

San Francisco 24, Pittsburgh 20

N.Y. Giants 32, Tampa Bay 31

New Orleans 33, Seattle 27

Houston 27, L.A. Chargers 20

L.A. Rams 20, Cleveland 13

Monday’s Games

Chicago at Washington, late

Thursday, Sept. 26

Philadelphia at Green Bay, 7:20 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 29

Carolina at Houston, noon

Cleveland at Baltimore, noon

Kansas City at Detroit, noon

Oakland at Indianapolis, noon

L.A. Chargers at Miami, noon

Washington at N.Y. Giants, noon

Tennessee at Atlanta, noon

New England at Buffalo, noon

Seattle at Arizona, 3:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Rams, 3:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Denver, 3:25 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 3:25 p.m.

Dallas at New Orleans, 7:20 p.m.

Open: San Francisco, N.Y. Jets

Monday, Sept. 30

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 7:15 p.m.

